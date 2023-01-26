Airmeez Deploys SoundHound to Deliver Effortless Conversational Experiences

Airmeez' AI-based intent routing will now use SoundHound's best-in-class voice AI to offer intelligent virtual assistants and notification services featuring natural language interactions across multiple communication channels.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airmeez today announced they will be working with SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) technology to bring a seamless conversational AI experience to software-as-a-service intelligent virtual assistant, notification and customer engagement solutions.

Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) are AI-powered assistants that achieve the purpose of interactions while generating personalized responses by combining analytics and cognitive computing based on individual customer information, past conversations, and location.

SoundHound's advanced voice AI will now be deployed through Airmeez offerings, which include a customer communications platform as a service for building custom IVA, notification and other communication solutions using a no-code drag-and-drop design tool.

This voice-enablement will allow callers to interact with Airmeez applications, providing award-winning accuracy of intent detection, convenience and cost savings in healthcare, government, education and other markets. SoundHound's proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® system will allow Airmeez to deliver a faster and more positive caller experience, an improved efficiency of call centers, and reduce staffing challenges and costs for their customers.

Built on Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound's advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy. Speech-to-Meaning technology tracks speech in real-time and understands the context, even before the user has finished speaking. Deep Meaning Understanding enables Airmeez IVA to address multiple questions and filter results simultaneously, allowing callers to communicate to Airmeez using natural human speech and with much-improved accuracy.

To learn more about products and solutions, visit Airmeez.com and SoundHound.com.

About Airmeez

AIRMEEZ is a customer engagement platform as a service, named for the Greek God of Communication. We handle all communication needs with both inbound and outbound engagement requirements. Airmeez delivers a conversational experience for automated interactions as well as transfer to a live agent or chat agent when required. Airmeez is trusted by companies and governments around the world, including the Federal Government, the Province of Manitoba, Giant Eagle, Maersk Drilling, Ziply, The USCG and The State of Mississippi. www.airmeez.com

About SoundHound

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies, SoundHound's advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally.

