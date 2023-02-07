Dentistry on 116 Attends Taste of Carmel 2022, Supporting Local Education

Comprehensive dental care for all ages, including regular checkups, cleanings, fillings, extractions, orthodontics, cosmetic procedures and more. Trust our experienced team for expert, personalized dental treatment using the latest technology and techniqu

Dentistry On 116

A full range of dental services for all members of your family, from children to seniors. Services include regular checkups, cleanings, fillings, extractions, orthodontics, preventative care and more. Trust our experienced team for comprehensive and perso

Dentistry On 116 Family Dentistry

Professional and experienced dental care for all your oral health needs. Services include regular checkups, cleanings, fillings, extractions, orthodontics, cosmetic procedures and more. Trust our qualified dentist for expert and personalized dental treatm

Dentistry on 116 Cleaning

Regular dental checkups are essential for maintaining good oral health. Our checkups include an examination of your teeth, gums, and overall oral health, as well as a professional cleaning, to ensure that any issues are caught early. Trust our experienced

Dentistry On 116 Checkup

Trust our qualified dentist for expert and personalized dental treatment that covers all your oral health needs. Our wide range of services include regular checkups, cleanings, fillings, extractions, orthodontics and cosmetic procedures. Our dental team i

Dentistry On 116 Clinic

Dentistry on 116 participated in the Taste of Carmel event in Oct 2022, which benefits the Carmel Education Foundation, providing grants for teachers & students

CARMEL, INDIANA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentistry on 116 is proud to announce its participation in the previous Taste of Carmel event, which took place last October 2022. The event, which is held annually, benefits the Carmel Education Foundation, whose mission is to support Carmel Clay students in academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Proceeds from the event will provide grants for teachers, students, district programming, and scholarships, helping to ensure that the students in the Carmel Clay school district have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. Dentistry on 116 is proud to support this important cause and is excited to be a part of such a meaningful event.

"At Dentistry on 116, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting local education is a key way to do that," said Dr. Aileen Helton. "We are thrilled to be a part of Taste of Carmel and to be able to make a positive impact on the students and educators in the Carmel Clay school district."

The Taste of Carmel event features a wide variety of local restaurants and vendors, offering a diverse selection of food and beverages for attendees to enjoy.

"We are proud to be a part of the Carmel community and we’re glad we became a part of Taste of Carmel, which is a great way to support local education and enjoy some delicious food and entertainment," said Dr. Aileen Helton.

Dentistry on 116 is a dental clinic located in Carmel, Indiana, that offers a wide range of dental services for patients of all ages. The team at Dentistry on 116 is highly skilled and experienced, with a focus on providing personalized care to each patient. They use the latest technology and techniques to ensure that patients receive the most advanced and effective treatment options available.

The practice offers a wide range of services including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry, and sedation dentistry. They also offer a range of advanced services like Invisalign and teeth whitening. Visit Dentistry on 116 Google Business Profile or contact them at 317-575-8993.

In conclusion, Dentistry on 116 is proud to attend Taste of Carmel 2022, an event that supports local education and the Carmel Clay school district. The business is committed to giving back to the community and making a positive impact. Dentistry on 116 offers a wide range of dental services for patients of all ages and uses the latest technology and techniques to ensure the best care.

Press Release Prepared by Nimbus Marketing

Dr. Aileen Helton
Dentistry on 116
+1 317-575-8993
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Dentistry on 116 Attends Taste of Carmel 2022, Supporting Local Education

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dr. Aileen Helton
Dentistry on 116
+1 317-575-8993