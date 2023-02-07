Dentistry on 116 Attends Taste of Carmel 2022, Supporting Local Education

Dentistry On 116 Dentistry On 116 Family Dentistry Dentistry on 116 Cleaning Dentistry On 116 Checkup Dentistry On 116 Clinic

Dentistry on 116 participated in the Taste of Carmel event in Oct 2022, which benefits the Carmel Education Foundation, providing grants for teachers & students

CARMEL, INDIANA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentistry on 116 is proud to announce its participation in the previous Taste of Carmel event, which took place last October 2022. The event, which is held annually, benefits the Carmel Education Foundation, whose mission is to support Carmel Clay students in academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Proceeds from the event will provide grants for teachers, students, district programming, and scholarships, helping to ensure that the students in the Carmel Clay school district have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. Dentistry on 116 is proud to support this important cause and is excited to be a part of such a meaningful event.

"At Dentistry on 116, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting local education is a key way to do that," said Dr. Aileen Helton. "We are thrilled to be a part of Taste of Carmel and to be able to make a positive impact on the students and educators in the Carmel Clay school district."

The Taste of Carmel event features a wide variety of local restaurants and vendors, offering a diverse selection of food and beverages for attendees to enjoy.

"We are proud to be a part of the Carmel community and we’re glad we became a part of Taste of Carmel, which is a great way to support local education and enjoy some delicious food and entertainment," said Dr. Aileen Helton.

Dentistry on 116 is a dental clinic located in Carmel, Indiana, that offers a wide range of dental services for patients of all ages. The team at Dentistry on 116 is highly skilled and experienced, with a focus on providing personalized care to each patient. They use the latest technology and techniques to ensure that patients receive the most advanced and effective treatment options available.

The practice offers a wide range of services including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry, and sedation dentistry. They also offer a range of advanced services like Invisalign and teeth whitening. Visit Dentistry on 116 Google Business Profile or contact them at 317-575-8993.

In conclusion, Dentistry on 116 is proud to attend Taste of Carmel 2022, an event that supports local education and the Carmel Clay school district. The business is committed to giving back to the community and making a positive impact. Dentistry on 116 offers a wide range of dental services for patients of all ages and uses the latest technology and techniques to ensure the best care.

Press Release Prepared by Nimbus Marketing