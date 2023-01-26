Exco Technologies Limited 2022 Annual Meeting Results
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) announced voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 25, 2023. A total of 25,271,737 Common Shares or 64.95% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld/Against
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|93.9%
|6.1%
|Darren M. Kirk
|92.3%
|7.7%
|Robert B. Magee
|99.8%
|0.2%
|Colleen M. McMorrow
|99.7%
|0.3%
|Paul E. Riganelli
|90.9%
|9.1%
|Brian A. Robbins
|88.6%
|11.4%
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
|
Source:
|Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF)
|
Contact:
|Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
|
Telephone:
|(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
|
Website:
|http://www.excocorp.com
Appendix A
VOTING RESULTS - 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld/Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director
|23,488,512
|93.9%
|1,524,338
|6.1%
|Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director
|23,075,535
|92.3%
|1,937,315
|7.7%
|Elect Robert B. Magee as Director
|24,968,787
|99.8%
|44,063
|0.2%
|Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director
|24,941,782
|99.7%
|71,068
|0.3%
|Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director
|22,740,334
|90.9%
|2,272,516
|9.1%
|Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director
|22,153,022
|88.6%
|2,859,828
|11.4%
|Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors
|24,415,957
|96.6%
|855,330
|3.4%
Notes:
(1) Based on proxies submitted
(2) 258,887 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,271,737 shares (64.95%) were voted by proxy