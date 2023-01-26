Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,915 in the last 365 days.

Exco Technologies Limited 2022 Annual Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) announced voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 25, 2023. A total of 25,271,737 Common Shares or 64.95% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

    Votes
For		   Votes
Withheld/Against		  
  Edward H. Kernaghan 93.9%   6.1%  
  Darren M. Kirk 92.3%   7.7%  
  Robert B. Magee 99.8%   0.2%  
  Colleen M. McMorrow 99.7%   0.3%  
  Paul E. Riganelli 90.9%   9.1%  
  Brian A. Robbins 88.6%   11.4%  


Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

  Source:
 Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF)
  Contact:
 Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
  Telephone:
 (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
  Website:
 http://www.excocorp.com


Appendix A

VOTING RESULTS - 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

  Resolution
 Votes For
   Votes Withheld/Against
  
  #   %   #   %  
  Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 23,488,512   93.9%   1,524,338   6.1%  
  Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 23,075,535   92.3%   1,937,315   7.7%  
  Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 24,968,787   99.8%   44,063   0.2%  
  Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 24,941,782   99.7%   71,068   0.3%  
  Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director 22,740,334   90.9%   2,272,516   9.1%  
  Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 22,153,022   88.6%   2,859,828   11.4%  
  Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 24,415,957   96.6%   855,330   3.4%  

Notes:
(1) Based on proxies submitted
(2) 258,887 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,271,737 shares (64.95%) were voted by proxy


Primary Logo

You just read:

Exco Technologies Limited 2022 Annual Meeting Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.