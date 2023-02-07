John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC: Where Advanced Technology Meets Expert Care in Merrillville, Crown Point

John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC Family and Cosmetic Dentistry John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC Family Dentistry John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC Cosmetic Dentistry John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC Family Dentist

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC is proud to announce the integration of advanced technology into their dental practice. With a commitment to providing the best care for their patients, the practice has invested in state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to enhance the patient experience and improve the quality of care.

One of the key investments made by the practice is the implementation of digital X-rays. This cutting-edge technology not only improves the speed and accuracy of diagnoses but also reduces the amount of radiation exposure for patients. The practice also uses electric handpieces, which are more efficient and precise than traditional handpieces, resulting in faster and more comfortable procedures for patients.

In addition, the practice has installed chair-side monitors in all treatment rooms. These monitors allow patients to see and understand their treatment options, as well as view their X-rays and other diagnostic images in real-time. The practice also offers nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, to help patients relax during procedures.

Another important investment made by the practice is the use of intraoral cameras. These cameras provide a detailed view of the inside of the patient's mouth, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and treatment planning. The practice also uses state-of-the-art sterilization methods to ensure the highest level of cleanliness and safety for its patients.

"At John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC, we are dedicated to providing the best care for our patients," says Dr. John G. Kostides. "We understand that visiting the dentist can be stressful for some people, so we strive to make the experience as comfortable as possible. The advanced technology we have implemented allows us to diagnose and treat patients more efficiently, and it also allows our patients to be more informed about their oral health. We are excited to continue to provide expert care in a modern and comfortable setting."

They pride themselves on staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in dental technology and techniques, ensuring that patients receive the most advanced and effective treatment options available. They are committed to providing the highest quality of care and strive to make every visit as comfortable and stress-free as possible.

Furthermore, John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC offers a wide range of dental services including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and implant dentistry. The team at the practice is highly skilled and experienced, with a focus on providing personalized care to each patient.

They are located are open Monday through Thursday, with appointments available. Patients can visit John G. Kostides D.D.S.,PC Google Business Profile or call them at (219) 755-0123.

