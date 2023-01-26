Commissioner Troy Downing Applauds Jail Time for Insurance Fraudster

Mark Anthony Biegler Sentenced to Jail and Ordered to Pay Restitution

Helena, Mont.- Commissioner Troy Downing announced today that former insurance agent Mark Anthony Biegler has been sentenced in the First Judicial District Court of Lewis and Clark County to 90 days in jail, a 10-year suspended prison sentence, and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to six victims. The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI) prosecuted the case against Biegler, who recently pleaded guilty to six felony charges of insurance fraud and theft.

“Insurance agents are in a position of trust. When they breach that trust, we will hold them accountable.” Commissioner Downing said, “Mr. Biegler was a con artist who took advantage of his friends and clients while risking the reputation of the insurance industry. I appreciate that Judge Menahan accounted for the effect Biegler’s actions had on the industry when making his sentencing decision.”

Biegler committed criminal insurance fraud by presenting fake, altered insurance premium invoices to victims. He would collect the premiums and pocket them without ever placing the insurance policy he pretended to sell them. Biegler presented false commercial insurance certificates to several businesses. Biegler also committed theft of insurance premium for purposely or knowingly exerting unauthorized control over premiums paid to five businesses to obtain insurance that was never placed.

“I’m happy the victims will receive restitution and Biegler will pay for his crimes,” said Commissioner Downing. “I hope Biegler reflects on the pain he caused his victims as he spends his time behind bars and the following years paying restitution.”

The CSI is a criminal justice agency that investigates and prosecutes insurance and securities fraud. Montanans are urged to contact our agency if they believe they are being defrauded or abused by their insurance agent or company.

Troy Downing is the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor. Commissioner Downing is a two-tour combat veteran, businessman, and entrepreneur.

### #CSIMT