AMASS Brands Expands Beverage Portfolio with Asset Purchase of WINC Inc.

Botanical spirit and beverage brand acquires wine portfolio, amplifying eCommerce, retail presence, and expanding customer base.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands, a rapidly growing omni-channel creator of botanically focused beverages and spirits, announced today the purchase of operating assets from WINC, a leading portfolio of wine brands. AMASS Brands, founded in 2019, features a range of award-winning and industry-leading botanically focused beverages across several ultra-premium categories including Gin, Vodka, Hard Seltzer, as well as a Non-Alcoholic spirit. The AMASS Brands portfolio also includes Gem & Bolt, an authentic Mezcal distilled with botanics.

The acquisition of the WINC wine portfolio, including lauded brands like Summer Water Rosé and Pizzolato, dramatically expands the reach of the AMASS Brands portfolio across a wide cross-section of consumers and their drinking occasions. In addition, WINC’s industry leading e-commerce operations bolster and enhance AMASS Brand’s own omni-channel approach to growing brands.

“We are so excited to add WINC wine brands into our AMASS portfolio,” says AMASS Brands CEO Mark Thomas Lynn. “With WINC offerings like Summer Water Rosé, Pizzolato prosecco and Biokult organic wines alongside AMASS’s botanical beverages, we’re expanding our customer base of modern drinkers who are thoughtful about their drink choices. From a picnic with friends to craft cocktails at one of the World’s 50 Best Bars, AMASS will have a premium option for every occasion.”

By integrating WINC’s digital-first marketing and e-commerce experience with AMASS Brands’ own business operations, AMASS Brands will combine the strength of an industry-leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, WINC Wine Club, with a rapidly growing portfolio of wine and spirits sold through traditional retail partners.

According to AMASS Brands CEO Mark Thomas Lynn, “The acquisition of WINC’s amazing portfolio of wine is another step for AMASS towards creating a next-generation beverage company.”

​​About AMASS

Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMASS revitalizes social connections for modern drinkers through a portfolio of botanically driven spirits and beverages. AMASS combines the principles of holistic ethnobotany and high design and applies them to the drinks space. From botanical spirits to botanic seltzers, AMASS uses natural botanicals to make premium botanics for modern life.

AMASS products are proudly stocked in all 27 global locations of Soho House, as well as in 5 Michelin starred restaurants and 4 of the world’s Top 10 bars.

