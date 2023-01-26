Catering Services Market to Hit US$ 908.8 billion by 2033 | At a CAGR of 4.5%: Fact.MR Research

The report carries recent trends, forecasting factors, estimations, driving factors, and cross-tabulation analysis of the global catering services market, by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global catering services market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a valuation of US$ 908.8 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 585.2 billion in 2023, as per the Fact.MR, market research, and competitive intelligence provider.



The catering service market is driven by increasing demand for healthy food meals in corporate, increasing demand for food away from home, and rising demand from social & wedding events. In the corporate sector, a prominent catering service is highly important to attract new employees and offer a high-end experience to the employees. Also, the corporate catering service providers and experts help in establishing the company’s image among clients during a corporate event.

The market is projected to rise in the forthcoming period due to the globalization of businesses as people from different countries with different traditions and different taste buds are working under same roof and to meet their expectation enterprises are entering into a contract with catering service providers. The catering service provides a wide variety of options to the consumers and meals as per their tastes & preferences.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8257

Report Attributes Details Catering Services Market Size in 2022 US$ 560.0 Billion Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 585.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 908.8 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) ~4.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 54 Tables No. of Figures 95 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 4.5%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 5.3%

Contract catering services capitalized about 71.0% of share in service segment.

The global catering services market growth was 3.7% during 2018-20232

“The burgeoning popularity of mobile catering services will drive the market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of the Catering Services Market

By Service : Contract Catering Services Non-Contractual Catering Services



By Type : Wedding Catering Social Event Catering Corporate Catering Others (Not Mentioned Elsewhere)



By End-user : Corporate Industrial Hospitality Healthcare Educational Sports & Leisure Others (Not Mentioned Elsewhere)



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8257

Market Development

The catering service market is highly competitive with the presence of various large and small market players in the industry. In order to enhance their footprint and market share, these market players are taking various initiatives like merger & acquisition and service launches. The market is witnessed with numerous small market participants who have a significant share in the market, projected to contribute enormously towards the market development during the assessment year.

In March 2021, Compass Group, a leading contract and support service company, completed the acquisition of SmartQ, a food-tech start-up.



Key Companies Profiled

ANN SATHER

Aramark Corporation

ARIA CATERING

AVI Foodsystems, Inc.

Bartlett mitchell Ltd.

BLACK OLIVE CATERING

BLUE PLATE

CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.

Compass Group plc

Delaware North Companies Inc.

Dine Contract Catering Ltd.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DoorDash Inc.

Elior Group SA

ISS Facility Services Inc.

Mitie Group plc

Sodexo S.A

The Emirates Group

Other Key Players



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8257

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global catering services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of services (contract catering services and non-contractual catering services), Type (wedding catering, social event catering, corporate catering and others (not mentioned elsewhere)), end-user (corporate, industrial, hospitality, healthcare, educational, sports & leisure, and others (not mentioned elsewhere)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Waste Management Market: The global waste management services market is estimated at US$ 1,499.3 billion in 2022, with a projected market valuation of US$ 2,094.5 billion for 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% over the next ten years. Municipal waste generation in 2021 amounted to 2 billion tonnes, which is expected to rise 70% by 2050 to reach 3.4 billion tonnes. This is likely to create a two-fold growth opportunity for waste management companies.

House Painting Services Market: The global house painting services market is valued at US$ 17.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market value of US$ 29.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% over the next ten years. The industry has transformed from being conventionally unorganized to a more structured market, and house painting services in some of the cases are also offered as bundled services by paint and coating brands. The frequency of repainting houses has also been reduced to less than five years, and it forms one of the major components of house renovation spending by house owners.

Property Management Services Market: The global property management services market is expected to reach US$ 15 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 30.4 billion by the end of 2033. Under stressed market conditions, property-owning enterprises find it challenging to have an in-house team to manage their properties, and resultantly outsource this task to professional companies. As per aggregated estimates, close to 3% of total revenue generated from properties is allocated to the effective management of those properties.

Mechanical Services Market: The global mechanical services market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032. The market is expected to reach a size of US$ 14.9 billion by the end of 2032, up from its current valuation of US$ 9.4 billion. North America accounts for close to one-third share of the global mechanical services market. According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global mechanical services market exhibited a CAGR of 3.4% during the historic period (2017-2021).

Funeral Products and Services Market: Global funeral products & services market is expected to represent a value of nearly US$ 370,000 Mn by the end of 2022. Funeral products & services market value to propel at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecasted period. Growing old age population and rapid urbanization continues to fuel demand for the funeral products & services globally. Surge in the mortality rate has further revved up demand for death care services and products in the global market.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.