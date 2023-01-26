UNH Franklin Pierce Partners with ASIPI

Dean Megan Carpenter and Enrique Diaz sign the partnership agreement. Franklin Pierce School of Law Main Building in Fall

Exclusive agreement will launch IP leaders across Latin America through an educational partnership and scholarships for ASIPI members

Our relationship exemplifies the thought-leadership of UNH Franklin Pierce and will facilitate the education of global IP leaders across Latin America.” — Dean Megan Carpenter

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law announces a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Inter-American Association of Intellectual Property (ASIPI). This exclusive agreement provides scholarship opportunities for ASIPI members, facilitating global education for IP leaders across Latin America. In addition, the two preeminent IP organizations will collaborate on speaking opportunities and joint educational programming in an effort to promote thought leadership in intellectual property throughout the Americas.

Among the provisions of the agreement signed by UNH Franklin Pierce Dean Megan Carpenter and ASIPI President Enrique Díaz are that, over the next five years, UNH Franklin Pierce will offer one full-tuition scholarship per year to its Hybrid JD in Intellectual Property, Technology, and Information Law for ASIPI members; two annual full-tuition scholarships to the residential or online Masters of Law in IP (LLM), or its Masters in Intellectual Property (MIP) for ASIPI members; and three full scholarships annually to the Franklin Pierce Intellectual Property Summer Institute (IPSI). The value of these scholarships exceeds $1.2 million. Interested candidates will respond to essay prompts provided by ASIPI, while UNH Franklin Pierce will help to select scholarship recipients.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with ASIPI,” Carpenter said. “Our relationship exemplifies the thought-leadership of UNH Franklin Pierce and will facilitate the education of global IP leaders across Latin America and around the world for years to come, at a time when IP issues are critical for the global economy and the future of our society.”

“The alliance with the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law represents a unique opportunity to promote and organize educational activities, while raising awareness on intellectual property rights,” Díaz said. “We believe that education lays the groundwork for a brighter future in intellectual property.”

In entering the partnership, both parties have committed to cooperate in the creation of educational opportunities for ASIPI members. UNH Franklin Pierce is a global leader in legal education with a core focus on intellectual property, technology, and information law. ASIPI is a nonprofit with a mission of promoting and protecting the collective interests of its associates through the study and dissemination of intellectual property and the improvement of knowledge and professional practice of its associates.

As part of the agreement, the law school and ASIPI will initiate a series of online and in-person events for members that offer special rates for attendees of either organization. That includes an annual academic course sponsored by both parties. In addition, ASIPI will reserve two speaking slots for its semi-annual seminar and its annual workshop for UNHFP-designated speakers.

The exclusive partnership, which designates UNH Franklin Pierce as the only US-based law school to be advertised and promoted as ASIPI’s academic partner, will continue for five years, with the possibility of extension.

To learn more about our partnership and our programs, register for our webinar on Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST: Webinar Registration - Zoom.