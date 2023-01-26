NordPass will store passkeys and offer passwordless authentication

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, NordPass , the password management company, announced its plans to provide passwordless online authentication solutions to its users in the upcoming months. With an increasing number of websites supporting passkey technology, the company's customers will soon be able to keep their passkeys in NordPass and access it with biometrics only.

NordPass is a platform to securely store and share passwords, credit card details, and private notes. With planned releases, it will additionally allow for the user-friendly management of passkeys. Once a user stores a passkey for any website or app in NordPass, they will be able to use it on any device, regardless of the operating system.

Customers will also be offered a passwordless sign-in to NordPass. They will no longer need to repeatedly enter Nord Account and master passwords to reach their personal space. The company is replacing this authentication method with a passwordless functionality — single biometric confirmation from the user side and passkeys technology in the back-end.

"Our clients trust us with their most personal data, which is why we are fully committed to ensuring their utmost security. Passkeys technology is currently considered the most promising and secure alternative to passwords, and we are proud to share that our new passwordless functionalities are already in the final testing stage. However, this is only one milestone for us, because later this year we will also offer passwordless solutions to our business users,” says Jonas Karklys, the CEO of NordPass .

In October of last year, NordPass joined the FIDO Alliance, a global coalition working to provide open and free authentication standards to help reduce the world's reliance on passwords. While passwordless sign-in to NordPass and passkey storage are new initiatives the company is working on, NordPass has already adopted some passwordless functionalities in the past.

NordPass allows FIDO-certified hardware keys for multi-factor authentication (i.e., Yubikey ). To limit the number of passwords people use online, the company also allowed Google single sign-on for both Enterprise clients and small and medium businesses and made its Enterprise plan compatible with other major authentication services, such as Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

