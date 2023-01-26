Coffman Engineers Appoints Chad Heimbigner as First Chief Operating Officer

Spokane Principal Will Provide Executive Guidance to Business Groups

/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, appointed Spokane Principal and civil engineer Chad Heimbigner, PE, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Heimbigner will provide executive guidance to Coffman's business groups, including Human Resources, Marketing, Information Technology, and Business Systems. The new COO role at Coffman addresses the need to provide adequate support for the firm's operations as the company continues to grow.

Prior to establishing the COO role, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Dave Ruff, PE, provided guidance to the business groups. Continued company growth prompted the development of a plan for executive support. "As Coffman continues to expand, the Board developed a plan to right-size our leadership team to support future growth. The addition of a new COO is part of this plan," explained Ruff.

Since joining Coffman in 2009, Heimbigner's involvement in various business areas has made him well suited to step into this new role. He currently provides principal leadership for the Spokane office and civil engineering group, and the Northwest Region marketing team. He also serves on the Board of Directors and several corporate committees, including involvement with developing Coffman's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

"I have no doubt that Chad will hit the ground running and provide great support and strategic decision-making to these groups with his servant leadership style," said Ruff.

Heimbigner assumed the new position at the beginning of January. "I'm excited to have the opportunity with my role of COO to positively influence our company with continued organizational growth to benefit our people and our clients. I look forward to supporting Coffman's business groups while still providing leadership in the Spokane office and working with our valued clients," shared Heimbigner.

For more information, visit https://www.coffman.com/news/chad-heimbigner-promoted-to-chief-operating-officer/.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that integrates many disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties, to offer clients local, high-touch services. Coffman has 695 employees in 20 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

Contact Information:

Skip Bourgeois

Vice President, Marketing

skip.bourgeois@coffman.com

907.276.6664



Related Files

Coffman Engineers Appoints New COO_FINAL.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Chad Heimbigner





Coffman Engineers appointed Chad Heimbigner as first COO.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment