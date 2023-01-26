Dr. Safi Chand, a Veterinarian and the Owner of New Market Animal Hospital, Maryland was Featured On Inspirery.com

Dr. Safi Chand, a veterinarian and the owner of New Market Animal Hospital in New Market, Maryland was Featured On Inspirery.com

NEW MARKET, MARYLAND, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Safi Chand, the proprietor of New Market Animal Hospital, has a mission to improve the lives of animals across Maryland and beyond. He has dedicated his life to growing information on veterinary practices and pet healthcare so your cherished pets can live long, vibrant lives. Owing to his decades of experience in emergency medicine and surgery, Dr. Chand has been serving in ER medicine and surgery since 2005. He has developed various strategies and is devoted to keeping up with progressive protocols.

Inspirery, an authentic website that publishes interviews with entrepreneurs and executives, features Dr. Safi Chand.

He was graced with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to conclude an internship in small animal medicine and emergency surgery for 12 months at Southern Massachusetts Emergency and Referral in 2006. In 2010 Dr. Chand was honored to become an ER clinician at CVCA and AVIM, the largest Cardiology and Internal Medicine organization in Maryland. He started his veterinary clinic in New Market Maryland and his journey is worth publishing on Inspirery.com.

Dr. Safi Chand shared his life with Inspirery.com and told how his love for animals made him choose his career in veterinary medicine. Ever since he was a child, Dr. Safi has always been passionate about German Shepherds. His ambition for the betterment of the lives of animals locally and beyond was taken to the next level when he opened New Market Animal Hospital in Maryland. He graduated from Canada over 15 years ago and his purposeful dedication to expanding knowledge on veterinary procedures and pet healthcare ensures that the beloved pets of his clients are living a long, prosperous life full of joy.

"New Market Animal Hospital is proud to have served New Market and the surrounding communities for over 30 years. At New Market Animal Hospital, we offer a range of services including on-call ER, boarding, grooming, laser therapy, ultrasound, digital radiographs, and orthopedic procedures including knee repairs. Our business model is focused on compassionate, client-friendly, affordable, and high-quality patient-centered care." ~ Dr. Safi Chand

Dr. Safi is actively looking forward to adding more services at New Market Animal Hospital so that animals get a holistic experience of well-being.

"Making a profit was never the main objective of launching New Market Animal Hospital rather it was never on my mind. I don't really treat New Market Animal Hospital as a business. It's my happy place, my purpose in life. Whenever I see an animal, pain-free and healthy while leaving the clinic, I feel immensely satisfied and happy as a veterinarian and a person." ~ Dr. Safi Chand

About Dr. Safi Chand

Media Contact: Dr. Safi Chand, https://newmarketanimalhospital.com/