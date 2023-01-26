Submit Release
WEC Energy Group to announce 2022 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results Feb. 2

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Inc. WEC will issue its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings news release before the stock market opens Thursday, Feb. 2. A conference call for investors and security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time.

Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC Energy Group website by 6:30 a.m. Central time Feb. 2.

To listen to webcast

  • Go to wecenergygroup.com.
  • Under 'Webcasts,' select 'Year-End Earnings' at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call.

To listen to conference call

  • Conference ID: 3088105
  • Live: 888-330-2443. International: 240-789-2728
  • Replay: 800-770-2030. International: 647-362-9199
    (replay available for two weeks following event)

WEC Energy Group WEC, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 37,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $41 billion of assets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wec-energy-group-to-announce-2022-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-feb-2-301731415.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

