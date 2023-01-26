Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,821 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Alliance Bank Declares Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Pacific Alliance Bank PFBN, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2023.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank is a full-service FDIC insured community bank, headquartered at 641 W. Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel, California 91776. The Bank has additional full-service branches located at 18253 Colima Road, #101, Rowland Heights, California 91748, and 4520 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, California 92604. For more information, please contact Mr. Chris Chan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at (626) 773-8893 or cchan@pacificalliancebank.com, or visit www.pacificalliancebank.com.

Pacific Alliance Bank continues its mission of delivering business value, serving small to midsize business owners, and key employees who seek a personal bank ready to meet their banking needs with customized services.

Forward Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking information, which is subject to the "safe harbor" created by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Bank uses or incorporates by reference in this document the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "commit," "believe" and similar expressions, the Bank intends to identify forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, as they will depend on many factors about which we are unsure, including many factors which are beyond our control.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005010/en/

You just read:

Pacific Alliance Bank Declares Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.