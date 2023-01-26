Sagora Senior Living promotes Cindy Filpansick and Christal Hoffman to Vice President positions

Sagora Senior Living has promoted two longtime associates to Vice President roles, Sagora Senior Living President Bryan McCaleb announced last week.

FORT WORTH, Texas (PRWEB) January 26, 2023

Cindy Filpansick, formerly a Regional Director of Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. In this position, she will support Regional Directors of Operations, helping them to develop strategies that ensure each community continues to provide a high standard of living and care for each resident.

Cindy has been with Sagora for four years.

"Cindy has worked tirelessly leading her region," McCaleb said. "She always holds her teams accountable and stays committed to our core values of excellence."

Christal Hoffman has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Operations. Previously the Corporate Director of Operations, Christal has been with Sagora since 2015, serving in several different positions. In her new role, she will oversee the Home Office operational divisions including Sales & Marketing, Resident Services, Culinary, Lifestyles and Pathways, Maintenance and Business Services.

"Over the past few years, Christal has shown her true leadership capabilities," McCaleb said. "We could not have gone through these last 11 months without her diligence, hard work and dedication to our Resident First and Team Focused goals."

