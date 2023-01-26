Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,826 in the last 365 days.

Sagora Senior Living promotes Cindy Filpansick and Christal Hoffman to Vice President positions

Sagora Senior Living has promoted two longtime associates to Vice President roles, Sagora Senior Living President Bryan McCaleb announced last week.

FORT WORTH, Texas (PRWEB) January 26, 2023

Sagora Senior Living has promoted two longtime associates to Vice President roles, Sagora Senior Living President Bryan McCaleb announced last week.

Cindy Filpansick, formerly a Regional Director of Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. In this position, she will support Regional Directors of Operations, helping them to develop strategies that ensure each community continues to provide a high standard of living and care for each resident.

Cindy has been with Sagora for four years.

"Cindy has worked tirelessly leading her region," McCaleb said. "She always holds her teams accountable and stays committed to our core values of excellence."

Christal Hoffman has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Operations. Previously the Corporate Director of Operations, Christal has been with Sagora since 2015, serving in several different positions. In her new role, she will oversee the Home Office operational divisions including Sales & Marketing, Resident Services, Culinary, Lifestyles and Pathways, Maintenance and Business Services.

"Over the past few years, Christal has shown her true leadership capabilities," McCaleb said. "We could not have gone through these last 11 months without her diligence, hard work and dedication to our Resident First and Team Focused goals."

###

ABOUT SAGORA SENIOR LIVING

Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's top 50 senior housing providers and is guided by a Resident First philosophy. The company operates more than 60 communities in 12 states, with

Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sagora_senior_living_promotes_cindy_filpansick_and_christal_hoffman_to_vice_president_positions/prweb19119530.htm

You just read:

Sagora Senior Living promotes Cindy Filpansick and Christal Hoffman to Vice President positions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.