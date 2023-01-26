Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Condom Design (SGM-202)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to secure a condom to prevent it from slipping off during intercourse," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the REAL LIFE SAVING CONDOM. My design would also allow the user to safely remove the condom without touching it."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved condom designed to remain securely in place. In doing so, it prevents the condom from slipping off during use. As a result, it protects users from potential disease as well as pregnancy. It also provides added peace of mind, comfort and enjoyment. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

