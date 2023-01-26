Submit Release
M cacao Chocolate Video Box: Only Item From Massachusetts Included in Official Grammy® Gift Lounge

Presenters and Performers for Music's Biggest Night® Can Create Valentine’s Day Video Gift for Loved One

/EIN News/ -- AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M cacao is proud to be the only Massachusetts-based brand included in the official backstage GRAMMY® Gift Lounge, where invited guests include the show’s presenters and performers. The 65th GRAMMY Awards® will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

In the Lounge, m cacao will feature expressioSM, the first-ever chocolate box with your own personalized video embedded inside.

For three days leading up to Music’s Biggest Night®, m cacao will invite GRAMMY presenters and performers to record their own personalized Valentine’s Day message for a loved one. The video will then be uploaded into the box of culinarily inspired chocolates of their choice. Each presenter and performer who visits m cacao in the Lounge will have the chance to walk away with this one-of-a-kind gift, plus one for themselves.

The previous roster of artists, musicians and actors has included Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz, and many more.

For over two decades, LA-based entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets has partnered with the Recording Academy® to produce the official GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Lisa Lazarczyk of Boston-based PR firm LAZ PR, who has worked with Distinctive Assets Founder Lash Fary for many years, said, “Lash and his team create in-person gifting experiences that are truly magical. This year, we are thrilled to give attendees the hands-on opportunity to select their favorite m cacao box of chocolates and record a Valentine’s Day video in their very own expressio video box.”

This sweet, high-tech gift is the brainchild of m cacao’s founder Michael Nichols, a former robotics engineer-turned-chocolatier, and Chef Delphin Gomes, a master pastry chef and chocolatier. It is available in the following chocolate assortments:

  • Chef’s Collection, a classic set of culinary treasures, from bourbon pecan praline to orange marzipan.
  • Seriously Truffles, beautiful, handcrafted truffles, including unicorn (black raspberry), royale (cassis mint), and more. All gluten free, dairy free and nut free.
  • Garden Caramels, bright, robust, flavored caramels dipped in chocolate.
  • Chile Caramels, hot and spicy chocolate-covered caramels with eight different flavors of real chile.

“M cacao’s expressioSM blends artistic creativity with the latest technology to create a sweet and customizable gift,” said m cacao founder, Michael Nichols. “At m cacao, we are culinary explorers, chocolate lovers and innovators. ExpressioSM takes all of that to the next level, creating a personalized gift experience.”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this unique chocolate gift is now available to purchase online at mcacao.com/expressio. For corporate gifting opportunities, contact m cacao’s marketing agency 8 Waves Creative at michelle@8wavescreative.com.

About m cacao chocolates
Developed by forward-thinking chocolatiers, m cacao creates handcrafted chocolates and unique gifts for the culinarily curious. Combining the classic French technique of a pastry chef with the modern artistic approach of a robotics engineer, m cacao celebrates the world with expertly crafted flavors and textures, turning high-quality chocolate into an experience. Learn more at mcacao.com and follow @mcacaochocolates on Instagram and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

LAZ PR
Lisa Lazarczyk
lisa@lazpr.com or 617.838.7327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1738676-8bbf-4713-85d4-712618824b98 


