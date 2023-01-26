New Macdonald-Laurier Institute report on East Coast fishery should be a wake-up call for the Government of Canada

/EIN News/ -- Report recommends real consultation with commercial fishing organizations and real balance on fishery and Reconciliation policies to avoid a future crisis.



SHEDIAC, New Brunswick, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI) Report: Fishing for Answers, How an East Coast Resurgence could navigate through rough seas by Ken Coates puts a spotlight on risks and opportunities for coastal communities. A number of observations and recommendations suggest the Government of Canada needs to change direction.

“The federal government strategy of targeting the commercial fishery to bear the burden of Reconciliation is fundamentally wrong. We need to be at the table together with Indigenous leaders and the government having direct discussions. We must have real consultation and bring everyone to the same table to avoid a future crisis,” according to Gordon Beaton, President of the Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board.

The MLI report states that the Department of Fisheries and Oceans must expand its consultations and engagement with the non-Indigenous fishing community if it hopes to find truly collaborative and durable solutions. Indigenous peoples, commercial fishing organizations and the government must be brought directly to the table to find solutions that maintain a sustainable fishery.

The MLI report rightly points out that the unbalanced approach to the fisheries by the federal government has the potential for greater economic risk for coastal communities in the future and sustainability of the stocks.

“We agree with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute report. We must balance a sustainable commercial fishery with Reconciliation. Currently the government favours Reconciliation over evidence-based conservation and enforcement of the rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans”, said O’Neil Cloutier of the Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels de sud de le Gaspésie in Québec .

“The current government approach imposes the burden of its national responsibilities on the most important industry on the East Coast and puts coastal communities that fish harvesters work hard to support at risk,” said Bobby Jenkins, President of the Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association.

The Government of Canada, in the opinion of the Coalition, has placed a greater importance on Reconciliation rather than the sustainability of fisheries for all over the wellbeing of the fishery and all coastal communities. These priorities must be balanced.

The Coalition of Atlantic and Quebec Fishing Organizations believes in one fishery with a common set of evidenced-based conservation and management measures set and enforced by the Government of Canada and which apply to everyone.

“The Crown must step up, change direction, and protect the broader public interest. The Crown is responsible for protecting the public interest. The current approach by the Government of Canada is not balanced. It is wrong for one sector to bear the burden of what is a national responsibility,” according to Rejean Comeau, President of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union.

For more information on the activities of the Coalition visit www.1fishery.ca.

COALITION OF ATLANTIC AND QUÉBEC FISHING ORGANIZATIONS

We are a movement of commercial fishers committed to a sustainable healthy fishery and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board (GNSFPB)

Maritime Fishermen’s Union (MFU)

PEI Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA)

Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie (RPPSG)

