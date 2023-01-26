FBLA Opens Call for Board Applications

Seeking business/industry representative with diverse perspective and background for youth development organization

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Virginia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization, is seeking a business and industry applicant for its Board of Directors. The three-year term runs August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2026.

Professionals currently employed in a management-level position in a business or industry who show an interest in student achievement and understand the value of student organizations to educational programs are encouraged to apply.

The Board member will work closely with other business/industry representatives, business educators, and national student leaders to set a strategic direction for the association and ensure that its resources are aligned with its mission of inspiring and preparing community-minded business leaders in a global society.

“Serving on the FBLA Board of Directors has been a truly meaningful experience,” said Jennifer Claus, Controller/Global Accounting Manager at Gallup, Inc., and a business/industry representative on the Board. “The students in FBLA are unlike any others you have met. They are driven, enthusiastic, and curious about business. They want to know and experience what it means to be an entrepreneur. They want to learn the foundation of personal finance and how to make their future financially successful. I could not be more honored to work with such a phenomenal organization.”

FBLA believes that diversity of thought, experience, and background is essential in providing a well-rounded experience for its volunteer leadership, professional staff, and student members. In that spirit, business professionals with diverse life experiences, heritages, backgrounds, and viewpoints are encouraged to apply.

FBLA is looking for a business/industry professional who can:

Attend four board meetings throughout each program year (August 1 – July 31)

Actively serve on committees and attend monthly virtual meetings

Advocate for organization needs in the business community and among colleagues and peers

Bring diverse experiences and viewpoints

Understand the value of student organizations to educational programs

Actively participate in a three-year term of August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2026

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Additional information is available on the Board Information Sheet.

TO APPLY: Please complete the Online Application before 5:00 p.m. EST on February 17, 2023.

Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org