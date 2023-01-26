Toll Brothers City Living Announces The Rockwell On Manhattan’s Upper West Side Is Now Open for Sale

Luxury condominiums boast exceptional amenities near Riverside Park

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers City Living division, and Sculptor Real Estate (“Sculptor”), the real estate business of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU), are pleased to announce the launch of sales at The Rockwell. Located at the corner of 103rd Street and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, The Rockwell offers 81 studio- to three-bedroom condominiums and a full complement of exceptional amenities. The building was designed by Hill West with interiors by Whitehall Interiors.

Named for Norman Rockwell, the iconic American artist born on the very same block, the residences of The Rockwell offer a modern vision of Upper West Side elegance, ranging in size from sleek studios to a collection of spectacular three-bedroom homes with private terraces. Bright living spaces feature Kährs 5” wide white oak flooring and open kitchens with custom Poliform cabinetry with brushed nickel accents. Luce de Luna quartzite, renowned for its durability and striking natural beauty comprise the kitchen backsplashes and countertops. Integrated Thermador appliances bring sophisticated functionality to the space. A pristine mix of materials highlight the spa-like primary bath, including classic marble, porcelain, and a touch of black metal alongside Kohler fixtures and hardware in vibrant titanium.

A curated collection of amenities enhances the residential experience at The Rockwell. Among the exclusive offerings are a residents’ lounge with bookable dining room, a fitness studio, pet wash, music room, screening room, playroom, and two separate terraces—a second-floor lounge terrace with cozy seating nooks tucked amid verdant landscaping, and an exquisite rooftop terrace that offers an open-air oasis with lounge seating, outdoor dining, grilling stations, and sunbathing chaises.

“We’re very excited to launch sales at The Rockwell in New York City. The architectural design and setbacks of this stately grey brick and bronze building are a standout along Broadway's bustling corridor, giving it a unique stature that is modern yet classic,” said David Von Spreckelsen, President of Toll Brothers City Living. “The Rockwell also marks our first new development in the highly desired residential enclave of the Upper West Side.”

The Rockwell is conveniently located next to the 103rd Street subway station, with access to the 1 train outside its front door, and a few blocks from the B, C, and D trains as well as Columbia University and Riverside Park.

Pricing ranges from $1.175 million to $4+ million. Building completion is slated for spring 2024 with sales and marketing by Toll Brothers City Living. The sales gallery is located at 2815 Broadway, between 108th and 109th Streets. For more information about The Rockwell, please visit therockwellnyc.com or call (212) 981-8580.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS CITY LIVING

Toll Brothers City Living® is the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers City Living brings the extraordinary quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to some of the most dynamic urban markets including New York City; Hoboken and Jersey City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the Greater Washington, D.C. metro area. Since its formation in 2003, Toll Brothers City Living has completed 45 condominium buildings totaling over 7,200 residences.

To learn more about Toll Brothers City Living and its properties, visit TollBrothersCityLiving.com

ABOUT SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset management firm with over $35 billion in assets under management specializing in real estate, credit, and multi-strategy investment products. Sculptor’s real estate business was founded in 2003 and has invested in over $19.9 billion of real estate assets across 28 different real estate related asset classes including direct equity investments, preferred equity structures, ground leases, senior loan, mezzanine loans, among other real estate investments. For more information, visit sculptor.com.

*©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

Michael Duff Toll Brothers City Living 646-921-4004 mduff@tollbrothers.com