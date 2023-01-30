PA Parks and Forests Foundation Announces 2023 Photo Contest

Jeffrey Sidle - Judge's Choice Best in Show - Promised Land State Park

Robert Bush - People's Choice Best in Show - Black Moshannon State Park

Amanda Wydra - People's Choice Water is Life - Kettle Creek State Park

Sabrina Hilpert - People's Choice Forests - Beltzville State Park

Calling all photographers, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s annual photo contest is now open!

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation's (PPFF) 2023 theme of “Reflections” is a direct outgrowth of last year’s photo contest! The word “reflections” suggested so many things that it seemed like a wonderful jumping-off point for artistic interpretation.

In the 130 years since the founding of Pennsylvania’s first state park, state parks and forests have become essential threads in the fabric of Pennsylvanian life and well-being.

Pennsylvania parks and forests provide beauty, recreation, memories, and countless ecological services. They protect Pennsylvanian natural and cultural history for current and future generations.

“Pennsylvania’s parks and forests are true assets to the commonwealth and the people,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Foundation. “Every day we hear stories from people who appreciate these places. The photo contest is one way to tell the story of their importance.”
2023’s photo contest seeks to celebrate this legacy.

PPFF is calling on photographers, both amateur and professional alike, to share their artistic views on the importance of PA’s state parks and forests by submitting to the following categories:

- Mirror Images
- Meditation
- What Parks and Forests Mean To Me
- Conversations
- Celebrations
- Young Photographers (ages 12 to 17)

All photos must be taken in a Pennsylvania state park or forest. The submission deadline is September 30, 2023. For full contest details, please visit https://paparksandforests.org/our-work/recreation/photo-contest/

Throughout 2023, PPFF is reflecting on the past, present, and future of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.

Through our guest-blogger series, online lunch and learns, and social media platforms, we will be sharing stories about the impact public lands have on our lives, as well as past successes, challenges, and opportunities.

Follow PPFF’s social media channels for program announcements and sign up to receive our weekly Take Five e-blast by visiting www.PaParksAndForests.org.

Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+ 17172367644
You just read:

About

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

