Award Winning Infection Preventionist Shapes DNV’s Approach to Infection Prevention

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie Lloyd MBA, BSN, RN, CIC, a healthcare surveyor for DNV, was recently awarded Infection Preventionist of the Year by the South Carolina Palmetto Chapter of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).

“We consider it an honor to have someone of Leslie’s caliber guiding our approach to infection prevention,” said Ronell Myburgh MHA, MBA, BSN, RN, Director, Certifications for DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “Her passion for her work is contagious.”

Leslie’s efforts to advance infection prevention programs at DNV demonstrate her commitment to keeping patients safe from infection. She has played a pivotal role in guiding both DNV’s Certification in Infection Prevention (CIP) for hospitals, and the Advanced Sterile Processing Program Certification (ASPC). Additionally, she collaborated with DNV Maritime to develop CIP for Maritime (CIP-M), in response to COVID-19’s impact on the cruise industry. The CIP-M program provided cruise lines a desperately needed path to demonstrate their readiness for a safe return to operation.

“In 2022, Leslie achieved noteworthy accomplishments in her work with Infection Prevention,” stated Michelle W. King, MT (ASCP), MPH, CIC (Current APIC SC Palmetto Chapter President). “APIC SC Palmetto values her participation in the chapter and her passion for the work.”

Leslie has applied her expertise beyond developing certification programs by helping create training and education programs. She has also participated as a presenter on the topic of infection prevention for webinars and conferences around the globe.

APIC’s national award, “Heroes in Infection Prevention,” was presented to Leslie and her DNV colleague, Jeremy Gibson-Roark RN, CIC, at the 2021 National APIC Conference.

David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain & Product Assurance, stated, “Leslie’s work across industries and across programs is a testament to the collaborative way we do business.” Tellez further stated, “We appreciate her dedication to patient safety.”

Infection Preventionist of the Year Award Criteria

The nominee shall be a member of the APIC South Carolina Palmetto Chapter of APIC and shall not be a current member of the Awards Committee. The nominee must be active in the practice of infection prevention and control and shall have achieved noteworthy accomplishments in one or more of the following categories during the award year. Clinical – The nominee contributed to patient safety in a significant fashion by designing and/or implementing infection prevention and control practices that resulted in a positive outcome (reduced infection rate or increased compliance with nationally recognized standards).

Educational – The nominee contributed in a significant fashion to the education of medical and paramedical colleagues concerning the principles and practice of infection prevention and control. This may take the form of participation in in-service programs, the composing of instructional tapes, or other resources. Research/Publication (including abstract development) – The nominee contributed to a significant degree to the discovery of new and effective means of healthcare-associated infection prevention and control. Service – The nominee demonstrated significant commitment to the field of infection prevention and control through service to the chapter or national activities. Other areas of accomplishment for consideration:

a. Cost containment ideas

b. Continuing education

c. Certification

d. Community related work

e. Outbreak investigation

