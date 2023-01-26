Ex-insurance agent gets jail, must pay restitution, for insurance fraud and theft

Former insurance agent Mark Anthony Biegler was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail with a 10-year suspended prison sentence for pleading guilty to six felony charges of insurance fraud and theft in 1st Judicial District Court of Lewis and Clark County, state officials said.

He was ordered by Judge Michael Menahan to pay $150,000 in restitution to six victims who he committed criminal insurance fraud against.

“I’m happy the victims will receive restitution and Biegler will pay for his crimes,” Troy Downing, state auditor and commissioner of securities and insurance, said in a news release. “I hope Biegler reflects on the pain he caused his victims as he spends his time behind bars and the following years paying restitution.”

Biegler, who worked for HUB International, was originally charged with nine felony counts of criminal insurance fraud and theft of premium on Feb. 10, 2021.

“Insurance agents are in a position of trust. When they breach that trust, we will hold them accountable,” Downing said, adding Biegler was a “con artist” who took advantage of people while risking the reputation of the insurance industry.

He said he appreciated that Menahan accounted for the effect Biegler’s actions had on the industry in his sentencing decision.

The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance prosecuted the case. The department is a criminal justice agency that investigates and prosecutes insurance and securities fraud. Montanans can contact CSI if they believe they are being defrauded or abused by their insurance agent or company.