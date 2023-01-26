Over $300,000 in Grants Awarded to Rehabilitate Vermont Landmarks and Historic Buildings

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation (VDHP) and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced today the awarding of grants totaling $321,363 to 20 municipalities and non-profit organizations in six counties to facilitate the restoration and rehabilitation of Vermont landmarks and important historic buildings and structures. These grants will leverage more than $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts, supporting about 40 preservation construction jobs.

“Investing in the preservation of Vermont’s history strengthens our communities and the character of our state,” said Governor Scott. “Just as importantly, we are putting people to work restoring our past and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Vermonters.”

“The 2023 projects involve some of Vermont’s most beloved buildings and structures,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “These places matter because they reflect our history and serve as the centerpieces of our communities. Stewardship of any visual or historical landmark is not easy, and we applaud and support those municipalities and non-profits that have taken on this commendable effort.”

Among the 20 projects receiving funding this year are the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Fort Ethan Allen Water Tower in Essex, and Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndonville. The grant funds will support restoration of stained-glass windows at the Jeudevine Library in Hardwick and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Swanton, slate roof repairs of the Episcopal Church in East Guilford, plaster repairs at the U.S. Post Office & Customs House in Richford, and foundation and drainage work at the Brookline Meetinghouse. For a full list of grant award recipients visit the VDHP website.

"We are very grateful for this Historic Preservation grant, which will assist with the restoration of the exterior of our original 1904 library building," said Fletcher Free Library Director Mary Danko. " Built in the beautiful Beaux-Art style with a stone foundation, intricate brick work, and gorgeous terra cotta details, this elegant civic building will continue to show its splendor and warmly invite library patrons for many years to come because of this grant."

The Division for Historic Preservation administers the Historic Preservation Grants, a state-funded program awarding one-to-one matching grants up to $20,000 for the rehabilitation of civic and community resources that are a vital part of Vermont’s historic downtowns, villages, and rural communities. In order to qualify, the resource must be at least fifty years of age and listed in, or eligible for, the National Register of Historic Places. Since the creation of the Historic Preservation Grants in 1986, more than 600 projects on historic buildings, structures, and sites owned by municipalities and non-profits have received $6.08 million, leveraging five times as much in non-state funds for these projects. For more information about the Historic Preservation Grant program, please visit the VDHP website.