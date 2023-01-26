Fragrance Creators Launches First of Its Kind Data Insights Program for Superior Forecasting of Emerging Public Policy, Regulatory, and Consumer & Marketplace Trends

The association will bolster its predictive capabilities, empowering stronger consensus building and industry stewardship; names Katie Cross Head of Programs Management & Policy Insights.

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) today announced the launch of a new data insights program designed to track, monitor and harvest disparate data points, news, scientific developments, and other information from around the globe with the goal of unmatched forecasting of public policy, regulatory, and consumer and marketplace trends. This will be a unique membership offering and empower the association to drive appropriate collective industry action and shape outcomes more proactively.

"To achieve our goal of serving consumers better, faster and more completely than ever before, Fragrance Creators must lead the way in predicting the trends, issues, opportunities and threats impacting perfume, people and the planet well into the future," said Farah K. Ahmed, Fragrance Creators President & CEO. "This program will deliver actionable insights that allow our members to see what's coming around the corner sooner and with sharper accuracy. It will also facilitate membership consensus building and preparedness so our companies can take the individual and collective actions necessary to deliver on our stewardship commitment."

"This is one more way Fragrance Creators is continuing to deliver greater value for our members," said Cynthia Reichard, Fragrance Creators Co-Chair and Executive Vice President of Arylessence. "In a competitive marketplace, having access to unique insights from a one-of-a-kind program like this is a distinct business advantage."

"As a scientist, I value data-backed insights, and that is no different when it comes to predicting emerging public policy trends, regulatory trends, or other trends impacting business," said Bob Weinstein, Ph.D., Fragrance Creators Co-Chair and CEO of Robertet US. "This new program gives me greater confidence in policy forecasting, and I look forward to harnessing these insights in both my industry and corporate leadership roles."

Katie Cross, current Fragrance Creators Director of Government Affairs, has been named to oversee the new analytics program, with the new title of Head of Programs Management & Policy Insights. During her tenure at Fragrance Creators, Cross has revamped the association's predictive and tracking capabilities in the legislative realm - providing members with unique insights, analysis and information, often before they hear it from anywhere else. Cross' new role will scale and grow those skills across the organization to empower the fragrance industry to deliver more good for people, perfume, and the planet.

"Katie's proven track record in strategic monitoring, analysis, and intelligence gathering, along with her project management skills, make her uniquely qualified to head this effort," concluded Ahmed.

###

About Fragrance Creators: Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the association's membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Contact Information:

Katie Cross

kcross@fragrancecreators.org



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment