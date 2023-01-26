Submit Release
ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase New Soft Tissue Healing Innovations sam®x1 and sam®2.0 Technologies at Regenerative and Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Course

Creator of wearable sustained acoustic medicine technology to educate clinicians on device's effectiveness in soft tissue healing and regenerative medicine treatment.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ Systems will demonstrate the effectiveness of its sam®x1 and sam®2.0 sustained acoustic medicine devices for soft tissue injury therapies at the Las Vegas Regenerative Medicine and MSK Ultrasound Course, the longest-running medical education seminar of its kind, from Jan. 26 to 28 in Las Vegas.

The sam®x1 is the first FDA-cleared pain management device of its kind cleared for everyday, at-home use, and the sam®2.0 is the long-duration solution. Both are wearable pain relief ultrasound devices that inhibit inflammation and accelerate natural healing by stimulating tissue regeneration, increasing circulation, and nutrient exchange in deep musculoskeletal tissue.

The multiple-day educational course, at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, welcomes hundreds of practitioners as varied as orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, PM&R physicians, pain management physicians, interventional radiologists, rheumatologists, physical therapists, naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, podiatrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, diagnostic sonographers and more.

"The Las Vegas Regenerative Medicine and MSK Ultrasound Course brings in leading physicians and other practitioners who will speak on the administration of ultrasound technology and its many benefits - it offers patients options beyond pain medication or surgery," says Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "We're incredibly excited to attend and bring awareness of our innovative pain relief ultrasound device portfolio to more healthcare professionals."

The first day of the program will be dedicated to reviewing scientific updates, new regulations, and best practices of the orthopedic discipline. The last two days will focus on practical ultrasound operation, and ZetrOZ Systems sam®x1 and sam®2.0 will be joining the lineup of medical treatment options available for clinicians to review and apply.

Backed by more than 30 clinical studies, sam® technology was developed with research funded by the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Department of Defense with the intent of finding new methods of soft tissue healing that reduce the use of narcotics and invasive treatments.

To learn more about sustained acoustic medicine and its effectiveness in soft tissue healing, visit zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents. The exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

