Corrugated Board Market is expected to hit US$ 277.75 billion by 2033, E-Commerce Industry Grown to be a Prominent End-User Industry – Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the coming years, America is estimated to have a leading role in corrugated packaging worldwide with 19.1% of the global market share. During the anticipated period, the C-flute sector in the flute-type category is expected to capture a market share of 25.0%

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated board market is anticipated to reach US$ 143.86 billion in 2023, growing at a 6.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to reach US$ 277.75 billion by 2033.



Strengthening Industrialization and Market Liberalization May Fuel the Market

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the market would be driven by the ban on plastic packaging in developing countries like India, rising industrialization, and expanding global trade. The widespread adoption of corrugated boards in products including liquid bottles, fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat food, and confectionery goods is anticipated to promote the corrugated board market expansion.

The market is predicted to be driven over the next years by an increase in online sales as well as a growth in consumer awareness of sustainable packaging. Government regulations regulating the safety of food packaging and the desire for better packaging materials are expected to cause the market to expand in the future years.

Request A Sample PDF: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16560

The Thriving E-commerce Industry May Foster Economic Boom

Due to a variety of circumstances, including the pandemic's rise and the simplicity of purchasing across a wide range of possibilities on shopping websites, the e-commerce industry is flourishing. The e-commerce players have begun extending the reach of their warehouses for storing the products due to the rising demand for a wide range of goods online.

Corrugated boxes are now much more in demand as a result of this issue. The corrugated board market would increase significantly with the help of these points.

Sustainability is Critical to the Market Growth

In terms of environmental conservation, the globe is changing. With increased awareness of rising global warming and pollution levels, government authorities in many nations are concentrating on reducing the negative impact of pollution and other environmental factors. This factor escalates the corrugated board market adoption trends.

Various government and non-governmental organizations are organizing recycling programs and initiatives. These actions contribute to long-term sustainability.

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/corrugated-board-market

Market Growth Restriction Factors

The availability of low-cost alternatives to the corrugated board is impeding the corrugated board market growth. Stretch and shrink-wrap, reusable plastic packaging, and intermediate bulk packaging are more appealing, long-lasting, and cost-effective than the corrugated board.

As a result, these alternatives are stifling the demand for corrugated boards. Furthermore, rising raw material prices limit demand for corrugated boards.

Asia Pacific Market Fuelled by Surge in E-commerce Future Growth

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most valuable market. Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR during the projection period. Growing demand and supply in the food and beverage, electronics, and personal care industries, particularly in China, India, and Japan, promote market expansion.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have a significant growth share in terms of regional contribution to the corrugated board market. The region's developing industrialization and rising demand for e-commerce are expected to drive growth in the Asia Pacific market.

Key Takeaways

The Japan market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

During the projected period, the corrugated board market in the United States accounted for approximately 19.1% of the global corrugated board industry.

During the forecast period, Sweden's market accounted for around 6% of the global market.

Asia Pacific emerged as a prominent market, accounting for more than 40% of total revenue.

Talk With Our Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16560

Competitive Landscape

Key firms are investing in portfolio expansion, research and development, and strategic alliances to expand their market reach. Other growth techniques used by leading firms to expand their market position include partnerships and collaborations, agreements, expansions, acquisitions and mergers, and new product releases.

International Paper Company, West Rock Company, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Nefab Group, Georgia-Pacific, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Packaging Corporation of America, and Graphic Packaging International, LLC are leading competitors in the global corrugated board market.

Recent Development

Introduction of a new portfolio of solutions and services





Bobst, a corrugated board firm, may offered new portfolio of products and services in June 2022 to assist converters and brand owners with digitization and sustainability. Connectivity, digitization, automation, and sustainability have been promoted as the ‘four key pillars’ of the printing and packaging machinery. This assists this company in promoting its items.

The Portfolio may be expanded and manufacturing processes may be optimized.





A new production line may be constructed at Mondi Group's corrugated box production plant in Szczecin, Poland, in September 2021. As a result of the growth, this company's packaging range may grow, and production processes may be streamlined.

Key Segments

By Flute Type:

Flute A

Flute B

Flute C

Flute E

Flute F



By Board Type:

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall



By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa





Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16560

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Corrugated Board Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2023 to 2033

Read Full TOC…

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Packaging Market Insights Landscape:

Paper Cups Market Size: The global paper cups market is expected to reach US$ 10 billion in 2023, and is likely to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% in the evaluation period between 2023 and 2033.

Edible Oil Packaging Market Share: The edible oil packaging market size is projected to rise from US$ 5,353 million in 2023 and it is expected to surpass US$ 9,336.3 million by 2033.

Time Temperature Indicator Labels Market Growth: The global time temperature indicator labels market is expected to account for US$ 917.6 million in 2023. It is slated to further expand at a positive CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, which would increase its valuation to US$ 1,715.6 million in 2033.

Europe Pet Food Packaging Market Demand: The Europe pet food packaging market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is estimated to expand its revenue share from US$ 3.29 billion in 2023 to US$ 5.06 billion by 2033.

Europe Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis: Europe molded fiber pulp packaging market is forecast to account for US$ 2.6 billion in 2023, and further accelerate at 5.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033 to attain a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com