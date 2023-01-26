Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to follow up on the North American Leaders’ Summit. They discussed our ongoing cooperation to combat the production and trafficking of illicit synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, the leading cause of death for individuals aged 18-49 in the United States. The Secretary committed to strengthening the U.S.-Mexico partnership to protect our people, prevent transborder crime, and pursue criminal networks through the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities.

