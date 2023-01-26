Celestica Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. ((NYSE, TSX:CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced that the Annual Meeting of its Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EDT in a virtual format.



Celestica also announced that it has set Friday, March 10, 2023 as the record date for determining shareholders of the company who are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. Celestica will be using the notice-and-access method for delivering the company's proxy statement and related materials to shareholders eligible to participate at the Meeting. Shareholders should expect to receive a notice-and-access document in late March. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which shareholders can obtain a copy of the company's proxy materials. The company's proxy statement will also be available on the company's website at www.celestica.com/shareholder-documents and on the company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The platform for the Meeting will provide shareholders the ability to listen to the Meeting live, submit questions and submit their vote during the Meeting.

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

Contacts: Celestica Global Communications (416) 448-2200 media@celestica.com Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2211 clsir@celestica.com