Nu Holdings Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu" or the "Company") NU B3: NUBR33))), one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its Q4 and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release will be issued after the market closes that same day.

Quiet Period

Starts on January 30, 2023

Earnings Release

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time: After market close

Conference Call

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. BRT

Register for the Conference Call

Please click here to pre-register for this conference call.

Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Nu Holdings

Nu is one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, serving 70 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Nu uses proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu is focused on connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. Nu´s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange NU and its BDRs trade on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3: NUBR33).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005455/en/