Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,660 in the last 365 days.

Nu Holdings Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu" or the "Company") NU B3: NUBR33))), one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its Q4 and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release will be issued after the market closes that same day.

Quiet Period
Starts on January 30, 2023

Earnings Release
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Time: After market close

Conference Call
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. BRT

Register for the Conference Call
Please click here to pre-register for this conference call.
Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Nu Holdings

Nu is one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, serving 70 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Nu uses proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu is focused on connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. Nu´s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange NU and its BDRs trade on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3: NUBR33).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005455/en/

You just read:

Nu Holdings Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.