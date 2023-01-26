Classic Parade is hosting an open-to-all supercar rally that will travel from London to Ibiza

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the last 20 years, Classic Parade has supplied driving enthusiasts with luxury supercars for hire. Vehicles can be reserved at any time and delivered to any address within the UK. Aiming to bring the global driving community together, Classic Parade is hosting its first-ever supercar rally in the Summer of 2023. Drivers will be able to reserve any vehicle from Classic Parade’s fleet prior to the event or bring their own vehicle.



The official rally will take place over 7 days with stops in multiple cities along the way. Once drivers and their guests – families are welcome – arrive in London, they will spend a night at the Blakes Hotel in South Kensington, receive their supercar, and be greeted with a welcome dinner. The 7-day itinerary is as follows:

Day 1: Arrive in London, UK

Day 2: Travel from London, UK to Paris, France

Day 3: Travel from Paris, France to Bordeaux, France

Day 4: Wine Tasting Day in Bordeaux, France

Day 5: Travel from Bordeaux, France to Toulouse, France

Day 6: Travel from Toulouse, France to Peniscola, Spain

Day 7: Travel from Peniscola, Spain to Ibiza, Spain

The team at Classic Parade has curated a travel experience filled with 5-star accommodations, world-renowned dining experiences, and more. A few of the hotels along the way are Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, Le Boutique Hotel and Spa in Bordeaux, and Hotel Servigroup Papa Luna in Toulouse. There will also be multiple Michelin-star meals included in the trip. Reservations and accommodations are all planned and coordinated by Classic Parade to alleviate any booking confusion and keep drivers in sync throughout the experience.

Beyond meals and hotels, Classic Parade has planned activities throughout the rally. On days when there is less driving time, guests can take part in helicopter rides through Paris, private tours, wine-tasting, and spa treatments. None of these activities are mandatory; they are meant to enhance the guest’s experience, but guests can opt out to plan their own activities or have added downtime.

Classic Parade’s team has been in the supercar for hire business for decades, but this is the first official group rally planned by the organization. Drivers must be at least 25 years of age, but family members and guests of all ages are encouraged to join. The cost of reserving a vehicle has a wide range, depending on the type of vehicle and the hire duration. A security deposit of around £50,000 or more is required. This will cover any damages that occur during the rally, and when the vehicle is back in Classic Parade’s possession, the security deposit will be returned.

If you are interested in joining the supercar rally and driving from London to Ibiza this summer, contact the team at Classic Parade for the next steps. They can be reached at rent@classicparade.co.uk or +44 (0) 333 355 3595. The team is available 24 hours, 7 days a week to answer questions or finalize supercar hire details. If you are not interested in joining the rally but would like to secure your supercar for hire for personal use, the team can assist with those bookings as well.

Contact

Classic Parade

+44 (0) 333 355 3595

rent@classicparade.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f11296e-b4b2-46dd-94df-4b29e222e10b