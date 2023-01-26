Bahrain Commends HM the King's Efforts to Defend Al-Quds, Preserve its Cultural Identity (Joint Statement)

MOROCCO, January 26 - The Kingdom of Bahrain commended the continuous efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to defend the city of Al-Quds, preserve its cultural identity and its status as a symbol of tolerance and coexistence between the different monotheistic religions.

Bahrain also welcomed, in a joint statement at the end of the 5th session of the High Joint Commission Morocco-Bahrain, which was held Thursday in Manama, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, the humanitarian and social projects implemented by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, the executive arm of the Committee, for the benefit of Maqdissis.

According to the statement, the two sides reiterated their "constant position and support for the Palestinian cause, calling for the need to achieve a lasting and comprehensive political solution that guarantees the Palestinian people's right to establish its independent state, with East Al-Quds as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution and in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy relating thereto and the Arab Peace Initiative."

They also discussed global developments, current crises and challenges, their impact on international peace and security and their economic repercussions on the countries of the region.

In this regard, they stressed the need for continued cooperation and joint coordination in addressing all global challenges, and the importance of establishing international relations on the basis of mutual respect, adherence to the rules of good neighborliness, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and rejection of foreign interference in the affairs of other countries, as well as strengthening concerted efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism, and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons in the region.

The two sides reviewed the political and security developments, challenges and crises facing the Arab countries, and their repercussions on security and stability in the region, and stressed the importance of continuing to work together to strengthen joint Arab action to face all challenges, They also stressed the importance of mutual coordination to support the efforts and aspirations of the international community to achieve peaceful settlements to the crises it faces, so as to restore security and stability, preserve territorial integrity, protect the potential and achievements of the peoples, and ensure peace, development and prosperity for the countries of the region.

MAP: 26 January 2023