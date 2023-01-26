Alarum Technologies Ltd. Launches New Corporate Website

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, is pleased to announce the launch of its rebranded corporate website. The new site is now officially available, and the URL is www.alarum.io .

The new website completes the rebranding of Alarum, embodying its corporate vision and core values and reflects the Company’s mission to continue to grow and to provide cutting edge privacy and cybersecurity software solutions.

The new corporate website provides easy access to all timely and essential information about the Company, including its financial statements, corporate presentation, news, press releases and events. Included in features of the corporate website is the ability for investors to sign up for automatic email alerts which will send them press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other Company news as soon as it becomes available. Investors can sign up for email alerts at https://www.alarum.ai/email-alerts .



For more information about Alarum and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit https://www.alarum.io .

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of digital privacy and cyber-security and solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

NetNut Ltd., our privacy solutions for enterprises, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cybersecurity and privacy solutions for consumers provide a privacy blanket against online threats, as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking users’ online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

The Company's previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS: