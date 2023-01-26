Submit Release
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income of $45.6 Million in 2022 and Earns $12.1 Million in Fourth Quarter 2022; Quarterly Cash Dividend is $0.16 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that its net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased 33.1 percent to $45.6 million, the highest annual earnings in the Company’s history, compared with $34.2 million for 2021. Earnings per diluted share for 2022 were $2.58 as compared to $1.92 for 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income was $12.1 million, a 9.9 percent decrease compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, and a 12.3 percent increase compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.69, compared to $0.76 in the preceding quarter and $0.61 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable February 17, 2023, to common shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

“We posted another strong quarter and Company-record profits for the year 2022. Our results are indicative of the successful execution of our business strategy and the efforts of our team to help our customers meet the needs of the communities we serve,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite a challenging high rate environment, our operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect continued strong loan growth, increased interest income, and robust profitability.”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to protecting our profitability as we continue to grow in a disciplined and prudent manner. We plan to onboard new relationships and talent that have become available due to market disruptions caused by recent mergers. We expect to benefit from the successful execution of a number of internal projects that will significantly enhance our digital footprint and automate back-office operations. We firmly believe that these actions will further enhance our franchise value over time and we will come out stronger and more profitable on the other side of the current economic cycle.”

“The Company will adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology during the first quarter of 2023. CECL replaced the incurred loss methodology and therefore, starting in 2023, the allowance and provision for credit losses will be based upon estimated expected credit losses rather than incurred losses. Our asset quality remains strong and continues to show improvement. Our non-accrual loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.17 percent at December 31, 2022, from 0.30 percent at September 30, 2022, and 0.64 percent a year ago. Due to the solid performance of our asset quality metrics, we recorded a credit to the loan loss provision of $500,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022. This is compared to a credit to the loan loss provision of $985,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021,” said Mr. Coughlin.

Executive Summary

  • Net interest margin was 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.18 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and 3.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 21 basis points to 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and increased 97 basis points from 3.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 82 basis points to 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.64 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and increased 87 basis points from 0.59 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 51.3 percent compared to 41.5 percent in the prior quarter, and 49.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.   The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by the non-recurring consulting fee expense. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company executed a number of operational initiatives aimed at enhancing our digital presence and meaningfully improving our back-office capabilities. The effort involved renegotiating contracts with existing vendors and entering into contracts with new service providers. These initiatives will facilitate better customer service while also driving functional efficiencies. Additionally, the terms of the renegotiated contracts will generate expense savings beginning in January of 2023. A percentage of those future savings were paid out as a one-time fee of $1.6 million to the consulting organization that assisted with the overall project.
  • The return on average assets ratio for the fourth quarter was 1.46 percent compared to 1.74 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.42 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The return on average equity ratio for the fourth quarter was 16.99 percent compared to 19.42 percent in the prior quarter, and 16.25 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The Company had a credit for loan losses of $500,000 for the fourth quarter compared to no provision for loan losses for the prior quarter and a credit for loan losses of $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 633.6 percent at December 31, 2022, compared to 390.3 percent for the prior quarter and 249.3 percent at December 31, 2021, as total non-accrual loans decreased to $5.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $8.5 million for the prior quarter and $14.9 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 32.1% to $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022, from $2.305 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits were $2.812 billion at December 31, 2022, up from $2.561 billion at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $578.7 million, or 19.5 percent, to $3.546 billion at December 31, 2022, from $2.968 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $182.3 million, or 44.3 percent, to $229.4 million at December 31, 2022 from $411.6 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the redeployment of cash and cash equivalents into loans.

Loans receivable, net, increased by $740.4 million, or 32.1 percent, to $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022 from $2.305 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loan increases for 2022 included increases of $625.1 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $90.9 million in commercial business loans, $25.6 million in residential one-to-four family loans and $6.4 million in home equity loans, partly offset by decreases of $9.0 million in construction loans and $477 thousand in consumer loans. The allowance for loan losses decreased $4.7 million to $32.4 million, or 633.6 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.05 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022 as compared to an allowance for loan losses of $37.1 million, or 249.3 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.58 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2021.

Total investment securities decreased by $972,000, or 0.88 percent, to $109.4 million at December 31, 2022 from $110.4 million at December 31, 2021, representing repayments, calls and maturities, and unrealized losses, partly offset by purchases of $27.5 million, and sales of $1.2 million.

Deposit liabilities increased by $250.2 million, or 9.8 percent, to $2.812 billion at December 31, 2022 from $2.561 billion at December 31, 2021. Total increases for 2022 included $25.7 million in non-interest-bearing deposit accounts, $89.4 million in NOW deposit accounts, and $166.7 million in certificates of deposit, including listing service and brokered deposit accounts. The increase in deposits was partly offset by a decrease of $31.6 million in money market accounts.

Debt obligations increased by $310.8 million to $419.8 million at December 31, 2022 from $109.0 million at December 31, 2021. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.07 percent at December 31, 2022 and 1.39 percent at December 31, 2021. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of December 31,2022 was 1.10 years. The fixed interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 5.625 percent at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $17.2 million, or 6.3 percent, to $291.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $274.0 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $33.9 million, or 41.8 percent, to $115.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $81.2 million at December 31, 2021, related to net income less dividends paid for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was partly offset by a decrease of $7.9 million in additional paid-in-capital for preferred stock, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $7.6 million, and an increase in treasury stock of $3.4 million. The decrease in additional paid-in-capital for preferred stock was primarily related to the redemption of $9.4 million of the Company’s then-outstanding Series D 4.5 percent preferred stock and $5.3 million of the Company’s then-outstanding Series G 6.0 percent preferred stock, partially offset by the issuance of $6.8 million of Series I 3.0 percent preferred stock. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income over the prior year was based upon unfavorable market conditions related to the Company’s available-for-sale debt securities, caused by the recent increase in interest rates generally.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Income Statement Review

Net income was $12.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in total interest income and a decrease in income tax provision, which were partly offset by a decrease in non-interest income, a lower credit for loan loss provision, and an increase in non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.  

Net interest income increased by $5.0 million, or 20.0 percent, to $30.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from higher interest income which was partially offset by higher interest expense.

Interest income increased by $10.5 million, or 37.1 percent, to $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $28.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $282.2 million, or 9.6 percent, to $3.207 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.925 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, while the average yield increased 97 basis points to 4.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 also included $647,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately eight basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense increased by $5.5 million to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 87 basis points to 1.46 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.59 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $225.4 million to $2.382 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.157 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the average cost of funds resulted primarily from the significantly higher interest rate environment during 2022 compared to 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of the improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. In a rapidly rising interest rate environment, management has been proactive in managing both the yield on earning assets and the cost of funds to protect net interest margin and continue to support the growth of net interest income.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company experienced $322,000 in net charge offs compared to $52,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022 as compared to $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022, and $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The credit for loan losses decreased by $485,000 to $500,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses was adequate at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $1.5 million, or 59.3 percent, to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.6 million for fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to a decrease in the realized and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities from a gain of $151,000 to a loss of $723,000 and a decrease in other non-interest income of $429,000. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions. The other income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was higher primarily due to the reversal of certain liabilities previously recorded for loans acquired in the acquisition of IAB Bancorp, Inc. that paid off during the quarter.

Noninterest expense increased by $2.3 million, or 17.0 percent, to $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the non-recurring consulting fee expense of $1.6 million discussed above for which there was no comparable expense in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other factors that contributed to the increase in operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 included higher salaries and employee benefits and higher other expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries related to normal compensation increases, higher commission expenses from strong loan production, and hiring of additional staff. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 301, as compared to 292 for the same period in 2021. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $105,000 to $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly related to costs associated with branch closures in 2021.

The income tax provision decreased by $655,000 or 15.3 percent, to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The income tax provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from the reversal of a portion of tax accrual that was no longer required to cover the tax liability. The consolidated effective tax rate was 23.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 28.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income increased by $11.3 million, or 33.1 percent, to $45.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $34.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net income was driven by an increase in total interest income and credit for loan loss provision, which were partly offset by a decrease in non-interest income and increases in interest expense, non-interest expenses, and a higher income tax provision for 2022 as compared to 2021.  

Net interest income increased by $16.6 million, or 17.0 percent, to $113.9 million for the year of 2022 from $97.4 million for the year of 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $18.9 million increase in interest income, partly offset by an increase of $2.3 million in interest expense.

Interest income increased by $18.9 million, or 16.8 percent, to $131.4 million for 2022, from $112.6 million for 2021. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $197.4 million, or 7.0 percent, to $3.011 billion for 2022, from $2.814 for 2021, while the average yield increased 37 basis points to 4.37 percent for 2022, from 4.00 percent for 2021. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the Company’s level of average loans receivable for 2022, as compared to 2021.  

The increase in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $298.9 million to $2.627 billion for 2022, from $2.328 billion for 2021. The increase in the average balance on loans receivable was a result of the continued strength of the Company’s loan pipeline. Interest income on loans for 2022 also included $1.4 million of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately five basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense increased by $2.3 million, or 15.3 percent, to $17.5 million for 2022, from $15.2 million for 2021. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 8 basis points to 0.79 percent for 2022, from 0.71 percent for 2021, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $68.5 million, or 3.2 percent, to $2.206 billion 2022, from $2.137 billion for 2021. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the high interest rate environment in 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.78 percent for 2022, compared to 3.46 percent for 2021. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the average volume of loans receivable as well as an increase in the yield on loans partially offset by the increase in the Company’s cost of funds.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company experienced $1.7 million in net charge offs compared to $375,000 in net charge offs for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022 as compared to $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022, and $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The credit for loan losses was $3.1 million for 2022 compared to loan loss provision expense of $3.9 million for 2021. The credit for provision for 2022 reflected the improving asset quality and more favorable economic metrics compared to the COVID-19 environment in 2021. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses was adequate at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $7.1 million, or 81.7 percent, to $1.6 million for 2022 from $8.7 million for 2021. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to a decrease of $6.4 million in the realized and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities (from a gain of $147,000 to a loss of $6.3 million), as well as a decrease of $538,000 in gain on sale of loans, $371,000 in gain on sale of premises, and $391,000 in other income. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.5 million, or 2.8 percent, to $55.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $54.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in operating expenses for 2022 was driven higher by the non-recurring consulting fee expense of $1.6 million for which there was no comparable expense in 2021. Other factors that contributed to the increase in operating expenses for 2022 included higher salaries and employee benefits and higher advertising and promotion expenses compared to 2021. The increase in salaries related to normal compensation increases, higher commission expenses from strong loan production, and hiring of additional staff. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 301, as compared with 292 for the same period in 2021. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $733,000 to $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, mainly related to costs associated with branch closures in 2021.

The income tax provision increased by $3.5 million or 25.1 percent, to $17.5 million for 2022 from $14.0 million in 2021. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of the higher taxable income for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The income tax provision for 2022 also included the benefit from the reversal of tax accrual that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 27.8% for 2022 compared to 29.0 percent for 2021.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $322,000 in net charge offs, compared to $52,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The credit for loan losses decreased by $485,000 to $500,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022, as compared to $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2021.

Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022, were $10.6 million, compared to $12.4 million at December 31, 2021. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions (excluding COVID-19 modifications) that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as TDR loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022, and $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 633.6 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022, and 249.3 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2021.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 27 branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the inability to close loans in our pipeline; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; supply chain disruptions; any future pandemics and the related adverse local and national economic consequences; civil unrest in the communities that the company serves; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

  Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,      
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 vs.
Sept 30, 2022		   Dec 31, 2022 vs.
Dec 31, 2021
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)      
Loans, including fees $ 36,173   $ 32,302   $ 26,987   12.0 %   34.0 %
Mortgage-backed securities   185     173     148   6.9 %   25.0 %
Other investment securities   1,177     1,103     929   6.7 %   26.7 %
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   1,321     822     286   60.7 %   361.9 %
Total interest and dividend income   38,856     34,400     28,350   13.0 %   37.1 %
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits:            
Demand   2,410     1,169     928   106.2 %   159.7 %
Savings and club   118     113     129   4.4 %   -8.5 %
Certificates of deposit   3,973     1,087     1,185   265.5 %   235.3 %
    6,501     2,369     2,242   174.4 %   190.0 %
Borrowings   2,174     1,080     954   101.3 %   127.9 %
Total interest expense   8,675     3,449     3,196   151.5 %   171.4 %
             
Net interest income   30,181     30,951     25,154   -2.5 %   20.0 %
(Credit) provision for loan losses   (500)     -     (985)       -49.2 %
             
Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses   30,681     30,951     26,139   -0.9 %   17.4 %
             
Non-interest income:            
Fees and service charges   1,138     1,251     1,119   -9.0 %   1.7 %
Gain on sales of loans   3     18     92   -83.3 %   -96.7 %
Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments   (723)     (559)     151   29.3 %   -578.8 %
BOLI income   584     646     757   -9.6 %   -22.9 %
Other   60     90     489   -33.3 %   -87.7 %
Total non-interest income   1,062     1,446     2,608   0.0 %   -59.3 %
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   7,626     6,944     6,842   9.8 %   11.5 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,651     2,608     2,756   1.6 %   -3.8 %
Data processing and communications   1,579     1,520     1,531   3.9 %   3.1 %
Professional fees   2,169     614     473   253.3 %   358.6 %
Director fees   261     375     253   -30.4 %   3.2 %
Regulatory assessment fees   431     264     317   63.3 %   36.0 %
Advertising and promotions   260     286     162   -9.1 %   60.5 %
Other real estate owned, net   4     1     23   300.0 %   -82.6 %
Loss from extinguishment of debt   -     -     526       -100.0 %
Other   1,056     841     824   25.6 %   28.2 %
Total non-interest expense   16,037     13,453     13,707   19.2 %   17.0 %
             
Income before income tax provision   15,706     18,944     15,040   -17.1 %   4.4 %
Income tax provision   3,634     5,552     4,289   -34.5 %   -15.3 %
             
Net Income   12,072     13,392     10,751   -9.9 %   12.3 %
Preferred stock dividends   172     174     308   -0.9 %   -44.0 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 11,900   $ 13,218   $ 10,443   -10.0 %   13.9 %
             
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted            
Basic $ 0.70   $ 0.78   $ 0.61   -9.8 %   15.3 %
Diluted $ 0.69   $ 0.76   $ 0.61   -9.4 %   12.8 %
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding            
Basic   16,916     16,982     16,988   -0.4 %   -0.4 %
Diluted   17,289     17,356     17,230   -0.4 %   0.3 %
             


  Statements of Income - Twelve Months Ended,  
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 vs.
Dec 31, 2021
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)  
Loans, including fees $ 123,577   $ 107,660   14.8 %
Mortgage-backed securities   564     680   -17.1 %
Other investment securities   4,167     3,274   27.3 %
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets   3,133     959   226.7 %
Total interest and dividend income   131,441     112,573   16.8 %
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits:      
Demand   5,283     4,335   21.9 %
Savings and club   449     505   -11.1 %
Certificates of deposit   6,889     6,160   11.8 %
    12,621     11,000   14.7 %
Borrowings   4,875     4,180   16.6 %
Total interest expense   17,496     15,180   15.3 %
       
Net interest income   113,945     97,393   17.0 %
(Credit) provision for loan losses   (3,075)     3,855   -179.8 %
       
Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses   117,020     93,538   25.1 %
       
Non-interest income:      
Fees and service charges   4,816     3,972   21.2 %
Gain on sales of loans   129     667   -80.7 %
(Loss) gain on sale of impaired loans   -     (64)   -100.0 %
Gain on sales of other real estate owned   -     11   -100.0 %
Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments   (6,269)     147   -4364.6 %
BOLI income   2,671     2,952   -9.5 %
Gain on sale of premises   -     371   -100.0 %
Other   248     639   -61.2 %
Total non-interest income   1,595     8,695   -81.7 %
       
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits   28,021     26,410   6.1 %
Occupancy and equipment   10,627     11,360   -6.5 %
Data processing and communications   6,033     6,024   0.1 %
Professional fees   3,766     1,919   96.2 %
Director fees   1,253     1,043   20.1 %
Regulatory assessments   1,243     1,310   -5.1 %
Advertising and promotions   941     554   69.9 %
Other real estate owned, net   10     35   -71.4 %
Loss from extinguishment of debt   -     1,597   -100.0 %
Other   3,611     3,723   -3.0 %
Total non-interest expense   55,505     53,975   2.8 %
       
Income before income tax provision   63,110     48,258   30.8 %
Income tax provision   17,531     14,018   25.1 %
       
Net Income   45,579     34,240   33.1 %
Preferred stock dividends   796     1,160   -31.3 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 44,783   $ 33,080   35.4 %
       
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted      
Basic $ 2.64   $ 1.94   36.0 %
Diluted $ 2.58   $ 1.92   34.4 %
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
Basic   16,969     17,063   -0.6 %
Diluted   17,349     17,239   0.6 %

 

Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 vs.
September 30, 2022		 December 31, 2022 vs.
December 31, 2021
ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited)    
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 11,520   $ 11,192   $ 9,606   2.9 % 19.9 %
Interest-earning deposits   217,839     209,832     402,023   3.8 % -45.8 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   229,359     221,024     411,629   3.8 % -44.3 %
           
Interest-earning time deposits   735     735     735   -   -  
Debt securities available for sale   91,715     92,751     85,186   -1.1 % 7.7 %
Equity investments   17,686     18,408     25,187   -3.9 % -29.8 %
Loans held for sale   658     -     952   -   -30.9 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses          
of $32,373, $33,195 and $37,119, respectively   3,045,331     2,787,015     2,304,942   9.27 % 32.12 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   20,113     12,388     6,084   62.4 % 230.6 %
Premises and equipment, net   10,508     10,723     12,237   -2.0 % -14.1 %
Accrued interest receivable   13,455     11,093     9,183   21.3 % 46.5 %
Other real estate owned   75     75     75   -   -  
Deferred income taxes   16,462     15,863     12,959   3.8 % 27.0 %
Goodwill and other intangibles   5,382     5,394     5,431   -0.2 % -0.9 %
Operating lease right-of-use asset   13,520     11,785     12,457   14.7 % 8.5 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")   71,656     71,072     72,485   0.8 % -1.1 %
Other assets   9,538     7,286     7,986   30.9 % 19.4 %
Total Assets $ 3,546,193   $ 3,265,612   $ 2,967,528   8.6 % 19.5 %
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 613,910   $ 610,425   $ 588,207   0.6 % 4.4 %
Interest bearing deposits   2,197,697     2,102,521     1,973,195   4.5 % 11.4 %
Total deposits   2,811,607     2,712,946     2,561,402   3.6 % 9.8 %
FHLB advances   382,261     212,123     71,711   80.2 % 433.1 %
Subordinated debentures   37,508     37,450     37,275   0.2 % 0.6 %
Operating lease liability   13,859     12,102     12,752   14.5 % 8.7 %
Other liabilities   9,704     8,309     10,364   16.8 % -6.4 %
Total Liabilities   3,254,939     2,982,930     2,693,504   9.1 % 20.8 %
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized   -     -     -      
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock   21,003     21,003     28,923   0.0 % -27.4 %
Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized   -     -     -      
Additional paid-in capital common stock   196,164     195,057     193,927   0.6 % 1.2 %
Retained earnings   115,109     105,894     81,171   8.7 % 41.8 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (6,491)     (6,149)     1,128   5.6 % -675.4 %
Treasury stock, at cost   (34,531)     (33,123)     (31,125)   4.3 % 10.9 %
Total Stockholders' Equity   291,254     282,682     274,024   3.0 % 6.3 %
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,546,193   $ 3,265,612   $ 2,967,528   8.6 % 19.5 %
           
Outstanding common shares   16,931     16,974     16,940      


  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,939,281 $ 36,173 4.92 %   $ 2,300,573 $ 26,987 4.69 %
Investment Securities   110,142   1362 4.95 %     108,700   1,077 3.96 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   157,807   1,321 3.35 %     515,788   286 0.22 %
Total Interest-earning assets   3,207,230   38,856 4.85 %     2,925,061   28,350 3.88 %
Non-interest-earning assets   110,701         102,632    
Total assets $ 3,317,931       $ 3,027,693    
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 729,160 $ 1,295 0.71 %   $ 668,765 $ 549 0.33 %
Money market accounts   345,343   1,114 1.29 %     345,721   379 0.44 %
Savings accounts   334,394   118 0.14 %     329,130   129 0.16 %
Certificates of Deposit   734,216   3,974 2.17 %     659,479   1,185 0.72 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,143,112   6,501 1.21 %     2,003,095   2,242 0.45 %
Borrowed funds   239,252   2,174 3.63 %     153,837   954 2.48 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,382,364   8,675 1.46 %     2,156,932   3,196 0.59 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   651,408         606,132    
Total liabilities   3,033,772         2,763,064    
Stockholders' equity   284,159         264,629    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,317,931       $ 3,027,693    
Net interest income   $ 30,181       $ 25,154  
Net interest rate spread(1)     3.39 %       3.28 %
Net interest margin(2)     3.76 %       3.44 %
               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Annualized.       
(4) Excludes allowance for loan losses.       
(5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.     


  Year Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,626,710 $ 123,577 4.70 %   $ 2,327,781 $ 107,660 4.63 %
Investment Securities   109,604   4,731 4.32 %     108,545   3,954 3.64 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   274,649   3,133 1.14 %     377,209   959 0.25 %
Total Interest-earning assets   3,010,963   131,441 4.37 %     2,813,535   112,573 4.00 %
Non-interest-earning assets   106,712         106,039    
Total assets $ 3,117,675       $ 2,919,574    
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 751,708 $ 2,970 0.40 %   $ 637,671 $ 2,657 0.42 %
Money market accounts   350,207   2,313 0.66 %     335,824   1,678 0.50 %
Savings accounts   340,232   449 0.13 %     317,301   505 0.16 %
Certificates of Deposit   614,346   6,889 1.12 %     673,233   6,160 0.92 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,056,494   12,621 0.61 %     1,964,029   11,000 0.56 %
Borrowed funds   149,354   4,875 3.26 %     173,341   4,180 2.41 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,205,848   17,496 0.79 %     2,137,370   15,180 0.71 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   636,216         524,668    
Total liabilities   2,842,064         2,662,038    
Stockholders' equity   275,611         257,536    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,117,675       $ 2,919,574    
Net interest income   $ 113,945       $ 97,393  
Net interest rate spread(1)     3.57 %       3.29 %
Net interest margin(2)     3.78 %       3.46 %
               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(4) Excludes allowance for loan losses.       
(5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.     


  Financial Condition data by quarter
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
           
  (In thousands, except book values)
Total assets $ 3,546,193   $ 3,265,612   $ 3,072,771   $ 3,040,310   $ 2,967,528  
Cash and cash equivalents   229,359     221,024     206,172     396,653     411,629  
Securities   109,401     111,159     105,717     107,576     110,373  
Loans receivable, net   3,045,331     2,787,015     2,620,630     2,395,930     2,304,942  
Deposits   2,811,607     2,712,946     2,655,030     2,631,175     2,561,402  
Borrowings   419,769     249,573     124,377     109,181     108,986  
Stockholders’ equity   291,254     282,682     271,637     276,159     274,024  
Book value per common share1 $ 15.96   $ 15.42   $ 15.04   $ 14.72   $ 14.47  
Tangible book value per common share2 $ 15.65   $ 15.11   $ 14.73   $ 14.41   $ 14.16  
           
  Operating data by quarter
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
  (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 30,181   $ 30,951   $ 27,741   $ 25,072   $ 25,154  
Credit (provision) for loan losses   (500)     -     -     (2,575)     (985)  
Non-interest income   1,062     1,446     (313)     (600)     2,608  
Non-interest expense   16,037     13,453     13,056     12,959     13,707  
Income tax expense   3,634     5,552     4,209     4,136     4,289  
Net income $ 12,072   $ 13,392   $ 10,163   $ 9,952   $ 10,751  
Net income per diluted share $ 0.69   $ 0.76   $ 0.58   $ 0.56   $ 0.61  
Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16  
           
  Financial Ratios(3)
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
Return on average assets   1.46%     1.74%     1.32%     1.33%     1.42%  
Return on average stockholder’s equity   16.99%     19.42%     15.00%     14.67%     16.25%  
Net interest margin   3.76%     4.18%     3.74%     3.46%     3.44%  
Stockholder’s equity to total assets   8.21%     8.66%     8.84%     9.08%     9.23%  
Efficiency Ratio4   51.33%     41.53%     47.60%     52.95%     49.37%  
           
  Asset Quality Ratios
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Non-Accrual Loans $ 5,109   $ 8,505   $ 9,201   $ 9,232   $ 14,889  
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.17%     0.30%     0.35%     0.38%     0.64%  
ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans   633.6%     390.3%     370.7%     368.1%     249.3%  
Impaired Loans   28,272     40,524     42,411     40,955     49,382  
Classified Loans   17,816     30,180     31,426     29,850     39,157  
           
(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding.    
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’
common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.   
(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income 
and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”  


  Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 250,123   $ 242,238   $ 235,883   $ 233,251   $ 224,534  
Commercial and multi-family   2,345,229     2,164,320     2,030,597     1,804,815     1,720,174  
Construction   144,931     153,103     155,070     141,082     153,904  
Commercial business   282,007     205,661     181,868     198,216     191,139  
Home equity   56,888     56,064     51,808     52,279     50,469  
Consumer   3,240     2,545     2,656     2,726     3,717  
  $ 3,082,418   $ 2,823,931   $ 2,657,882   $ 2,432,369   $ 2,343,937  
Less:          
Deferred loan fees, net   (4,714)     (3,721)     (3,139)     (2,459)     (1,876)  
Allowance for loan loss   (32,373)     (33,195)     (34,113)     (33,980)     (37,119)  
           
Total loans, net $ 3,045,331   $ 2,787,015   $ 2,620,630   $ 2,395,930   $ 2,304,942  
           
  Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 243   $ 263   $ 267   $ 278   $ 282  
Commercial and multi-family   346     757     757     757     8,601  
Construction   3,180     3,180     3,043     2,954     2,847  
Commercial business   1,340     4,305     5,104     5,243     3,132  
Home equity   -     -     30     -     27  
Total: $ 5,109   $ 8,505   $ 9,201   $ 9,232   $ 14,889  
           
  Distribution of Deposits by quarter
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
  (In thousands)
Demand:          
Non-Interest Bearing $ 613,909   $ 610,425   $ 595,167   $ 621,403   $ 588,207  
Interest Bearing   757,615     726,012     810,535     724,020     668,262  
Money Market   305,556     370,353     360,356     354,302     337,126  
Sub-total: $ 1,677,080   $ 1,706,790   $ 1,766,058   $ 1,699,725   $ 1,593,595  
Savings and Club   329,753     338,864     347,279     341,529     329,724  
Certificates of Deposit   804,774     667,291     541,693     589,921     638,083  
Total Deposits: $ 2,811,607   $ 2,712,945   $ 2,655,030   $ 2,631,175   $ 2,561,402  


  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
           
  Tangible Book Value per Share
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 291,254   $ 282,682   $ 271,637   $ 276,159   $ 274,024  
Less: goodwill   5,252     5,252     5,252     5,252     5,252  
Less: preferred stock   21,003     21,003     16,563     26,213     28,923  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity   264,999     256,427     249,822     244,694     239,849  
Shares common shares outstanding   16,931     16,974     16,960     16,984     16,940  
Book value per common share $ 15.96   $ 15.42   $ 15.04   $ 14.72   $ 14.47  
Tangible book value per common share $ 15.65   $ 15.11   $ 14.73   $ 14.41   $ 14.16  
           
  Efficiency Ratios
  Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Net interest income $ 30,181   $ 30,951   $ 27,741   $ 25,072   $ 25,154  
Non-interest income   1,062     1,446     -313     -600     2,608  
Total income   31,243     32,397     27,428     24,472     27,762  
Non-interest expense   16,037     13,453     13,056     12,959     13,707  
Efficiency Ratio   51.33%     41.53%     47.60%     52.95%     49.37%  


Contact:   Thomas Coughlin,
    President & CEO
    Jawad Chaudhry, CFO
    (201) 823-0700

