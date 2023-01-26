Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net income and earnings per share for the quarter was largely attributable to a previously announced after-tax loss of $10.8 million on the sale of securities.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 22, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 8, 2023.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in light of the challenges presented by the prevailing economic and interest rate environment, we completed the restructuring of a portion of our investment securities portfolio and adopted a company-wide operating efficiency initiative targeting a five to ten percent reduction in our annual operating expense. While these initiatives resulted in the recognition of various non-recurring charges, which adversely impacted this quarter’s net income, they are a part of our strategy to position ourselves for future earnings improvement, irrespective of the macro-economic environment.”

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets increased $399.7 million, or 5.1%, to $8.29 billion at December 31, 2022, from $7.89 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Loans receivable increased $327.8 million, or 5.8%, to $5.98 billion at December 31, 2022, from $5.66 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Investment securities increased $61.0 million to $1.44 billion, or 17.4% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $1.38 billion, or 17.5% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.
  • Deposits decreased $136.9 million, or 2.2%, to $5.97 billion at December 31, 2022, from $6.11 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • Borrowings increased $532.1 million to $1.38 billion, or 16.7% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $851.5 million, or 10.8% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

Earnings

Performance Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Return on average equity was 0.90% and 7.38% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 1.20% and 9.70% for those same comparative periods.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin contracted 31 basis points to 2.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was due largely to increases in the cost and average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by increases in the yield and average balance of interest-earning assets.
  • Net interest income decreased $3.7 million to $44.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $48.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $1.9 million and $1.8 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $166,000 and $441,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • Non-interest income decreased $14.4 million to a loss of $8.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from income of $5.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a loss of $15.2 million on the sale of securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Income from bank owned life insurance decreased $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as a result of $2.1 million in payouts on life insurance policies in the prior comparative period.
  • Included in other income, during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was a non-recurring gain of $2.9 million attributable to the sale of a former branch location.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense increased $662,000 to $32.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to $757,000 of non-recurring severance expense resulting from a workforce realignment.
  • Other expense increased $684,000, largely due to a $353,000 increase in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $230,000 increase in professional fees and a $147,000 increase in OREO expenses.
  • Federal deposit insurance premium expense increased $320,000 to $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, largely driven by asset growth.
  • Salaries and benefits expense decreased $427,000 to $19.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was driven by lower salary, payroll tax and incentive compensation expense. Partially offsetting these decreases were non-recurring severance expense resulting from a workforce realignment and an increase in incentive payments tied to loan origination volume.
  • The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 89.93% and 1.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 58.75% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $33,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, resulting in an effective tax rate of 1.7% and 24.1%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a year-to-date tax rate true-up which resulted from the loss on the sale of securities during the current quarter. The loss lowered the Company’s full year projected taxable income and income tax provision.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets decreased $14.8 million to $62.6 million, or 0.76% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, from $77.4 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The decrease in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to loans previously on non-accrual returning to accrual status. During the current period, the Company acquired a $13.0 million nonresidential real estate property through foreclosure, which is included in the balance of non-performing assets.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $407,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $115,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million, compared to $670,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was largely driven by loan growth, partially offset by a reduction in the qualitative component of the Company’s allowance for credit losses.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $48.9 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $47.6 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, book value per share increased $0.07, or 0.5%, to $12.95 and tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.78.
  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 549,800 shares of common stock at a cost of $5.7 million, or $10.45 per share.
  • At December 31, 2022, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.16% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business.

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,660   $ 96,076   $ (20,416 ) -21.2 %
Securities available for sale   1,286,354     1,263,176     23,178   1.8 %
Securities held to maturity   153,786     115,943     37,843   32.6 %
Loans held-for-sale   12,940     12,936     4   %
Loans receivable   5,984,133     5,656,370     327,763   5.8 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (48,877 )   (47,613 )   1,264   2.7 %
Net loans receivable   5,935,256     5,608,757     326,499   5.8 %
Premises and equipment   50,953     52,642     (1,689 ) -3.2 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   69,022     44,957     24,065   53.5 %
Accrued interest receivable   27,368     23,817     3,551   14.9 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895       %
Core deposit intangible   2,732     2,876     (144 ) -5.0 %
Bank owned life insurance   289,673     289,690     (17 ) %
Deferred income taxes, net   51,107     54,278     (3,171 ) -5.8 %
Other real estate owned   13,410     178     13,232   7433.7 %
Other assets   110,162     113,369     (3,207 ) -2.8 %
Total assets $ 8,289,318   $ 7,889,590   $ 399,728   5.1 %
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing $ 650,950   $ 683,406   $ (32,456 ) -4.7 %
Interest-bearing   5,320,421     5,424,872     (104,451 ) -1.9 %
Total deposits   5,971,371     6,108,278     (136,907 ) -2.2 %
Borrowings   1,383,573     851,454     532,119   62.5 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,307     16,555     752   4.5 %
Other liabilities   44,427     38,329     6,098   15.9 %
Total liabilities   7,416,678     7,014,616     402,062   5.7 %
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   674     680     (6 ) -0.9 %
Paid-in capital   515,332     520,245     (4,913 ) -0.9 %
Retained earnings   449,489     454,710     (5,221 ) -1.1 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (23,834 )   (24,321 )   487   2.0 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (69,021 )   (76,340 )   7,319   9.6 %
Total stockholders' equity   872,640     874,974     (2,334 ) -0.3 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,289,318   $ 7,889,590   $ 399,728   5.1 %
         
Consolidated capital ratios        
Equity to assets   10.53 %   11.09 %   -0.56 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.16 %   8.61 %   -0.45 %  
         
Share data        
Outstanding shares   67,388     67,938     (550 ) -0.8 %
Book value per share $ 12.95   $ 12.88   $ 0.07   0.5 %
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.78   $ 9.73   $ 0.05   0.5 %

_________________________

(1)   Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)

 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022
Interest income        
Loans $ 57,996   $ 52,935   $ 5,061   9.6 %
Taxable investment securities   13,221     10,439     2,782   26.7 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   219     285     (66 ) -23.2 %
Other interest-earning assets   1,005     761     244   32.1 %
Total interest income   72,441     64,420     8,021   12.5 %
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   18,822     10,869     7,953   73.2 %
Borrowings   8,836     5,020     3,816   76.0 %
Total interest expense   27,658     15,889     11,769   74.1 %
Net interest income   44,783     48,531     (3,748 ) -7.7 %
Provision for credit losses   1,671     670     1,001   149.4 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   43,112     47,861     (4,749 ) -9.9 %
         
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges   734     763     (29 ) -3.8 %
Loss on sale and call of securities   (15,227 )       (15,227 ) %
Gain on sale of loans   134     395     (261 ) -66.1 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,761     3,698     (1,937 ) -52.4 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   397     506     (109 ) -21.5 %
Other income   3,723     555     3,168   570.8 %
Total non-interest income   (8,478 )   5,917     (14,395 ) -243.3 %
         
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   19,921     20,348     (427 ) -2.1 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,987     3,090     (103 ) -3.3 %
Equipment and systems   3,867     3,662     205   5.6 %
Advertising and marketing   731     747     (16 ) -2.1 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,226     906     320   35.3 %
Directors' compensation   339     340     (1 ) -0.3 %
Other expense   3,579     2,895     684   23.6 %
Total non-interest expense   32,650     31,988     662   2.1 %
Income before income taxes   1,984     21,790     (19,806 ) -90.9 %
Income taxes   33     5,255     (5,222 ) -99.4 %
Net income $ 1,951   $ 16,535   $ (14,584 ) -88.2 %
         
Net income per common share (EPS)        
Basic $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ (0.22 )  
Diluted $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ (0.22 )  
         
Dividends declared        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $    
Cash dividends declared $ 7,172   $ 7,276   $ (104 )  
Dividend payout ratio   367.6 %   44.0 %   323.6 %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   65,030     65,737     (707 )  
Diluted   65,038     65,756     (718 )  
                     


Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,839,903   $ 5,553,996   $ 285,907   5.1 %
Taxable investment securities   1,527,578     1,516,974     10,604   0.7 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   37,917     48,973     (11,056 ) -22.6 %
Other interest-earning assets   114,175     88,038     26,137   29.7 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,519,573     7,207,981     311,592   4.3 %
Non-interest-earning assets   550,519     570,225     (19,706 ) -3.5 %
Total assets $ 8,070,092   $ 7,778,206   $ 291,886   3.8 %
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,359,977   $ 2,354,340   $ 5,637   0.2 %
Savings   931,584     1,019,343     (87,759 ) -8.6 %
Certificates of deposit   2,192,722     2,014,922     177,800   8.8 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,484,283     5,388,605     95,678   1.8 %
Borrowings:        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   997,148     642,399     354,749   55.2 %
Other borrowings       127,456     (127,456 ) -100.0 %
Total borrowings   997,148     769,855     227,293   29.5 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,481,431     6,158,460     322,971   5.2 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   666,846     667,624     (778 ) -0.1 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   56,721     56,431     290   0.5 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   723,567     724,055     (488 ) -0.1 %
Total liabilities   7,204,998     6,882,515     322,483   4.7 %
Stockholders' equity   865,094     895,691     (30,597 ) -3.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,070,092   $ 7,778,206   $ 291,886   3.8 %
         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   116.02 %   117.04 %   -1.02 % -0.9 %
                       


Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
  December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022
Average yield on interest-earning assets:      
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.97 % 3.81 % 0.16 %
Taxable investment securities 3.46 % 2.75 % 0.71 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.33 % -0.01 %
Other interest-earning assets 3.52 % 3.46 % 0.06 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.85 % 3.57 % 0.28 %
       
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Interest-bearing demand 1.63 % 0.92 % 0.71 %
Savings 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.18 %
Certificates of deposit 1.50 % 0.97 % 0.53 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.37 % 0.81 % 0.56 %
Borrowings:      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.54 % 2.68 % 0.86 %
Other borrowings % 2.26 % -2.26 %
Total borrowings 3.54 % 2.61 % 0.93 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.71 % 1.03 % 0.68 %
       
Interest rate spread (2) 2.14 % 2.54 % -0.40 %
Net interest margin (3) 2.38 % 2.69 % -0.31 %
       
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) -0.42 % 0.30 % -0.72 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.62 % 1.65 % -0.03 %
       
Efficiency ratio (4) 89.93 % 58.75 % 31.18 %
       
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.10 % 0.85 % -0.75 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 0.90 % 7.38 % -6.48 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 1.20 % 9.70 % -8.50 %

_________________________

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


 
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,660   $ 96,076   $ 101,615   $ 62,379   $ 60,452  
Securities available for sale   1,286,354     1,263,176     1,344,093     1,526,086     1,591,066  
Securities held to maturity   153,786     115,943     118,291     121,853     53,142  
Loans held-for-sale   12,940     12,936     28,874     2,822     12,549  
Loans receivable   5,984,133     5,656,370     5,417,845     5,003,201     4,826,404  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (48,877 )   (47,613 )   (47,058 )   (43,860 )   (48,216 )
Net loans receivable   5,935,256     5,608,757     5,370,787     4,959,341     4,778,188  
Premises and equipment   50,953     52,642     53,281     53,727     54,067  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   69,022     44,957     47,144     30,997     36,622  
Accrued interest receivable   27,368     23,817     20,466     19,517     18,495  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   2,732     2,876     3,020     3,166     3,344  
Bank owned life insurance   289,673     289,690     289,177     287,644     286,433  
Deferred income taxes, net   51,107     54,278     49,350     34,349     25,709  
Other real estate owned   13,410     178     178     401     658  
Other assets   110,162     113,369     82,712     76,714     54,603  
Total assets $ 8,289,318   $ 7,889,590   $ 7,719,883   $ 7,389,891   $ 7,186,223  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $ 650,950   $ 683,406   $ 653,899   $ 621,954   $ 604,805  
Interest-bearing   5,320,421     5,424,872     5,208,357     4,906,708     4,849,220  
Total deposits   5,971,371     6,108,278     5,862,256     5,528,662     5,454,025  
Borrowings   1,383,573     851,454     901,337     851,220     686,105  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,307     16,555     16,746     16,979     16,772  
Other liabilities   44,427     38,329     45,544     37,861     33,851  
Total liabilities   7,416,678     7,014,616     6,825,883     6,434,722     6,190,753  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   674     680     687     714     735  
Paid-in capital   515,332     520,245     528,396     561,176     587,392  
Retained earnings   449,489     454,710     445,451     441,522     431,549  
Unearned ESOP shares   (23,834 )   (24,321 )   (24,807 )   (25,294 )   (25,780 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (69,021 )   (76,340 )   (55,727 )   (22,949 )   1,574  
Total stockholders' equity   872,640     874,974     894,000     955,169     995,470  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,289,318   $ 7,889,590   $ 7,719,883   $ 7,389,891   $ 7,186,223  
           
Consolidated capital ratios          
Equity to assets   10.53 %   11.09 %   11.58 %   12.93 %   13.85 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.16 %   8.61 %   9.06 %   10.33 %   11.21 %
           
Share data          
Outstanding shares   67,388     67,938     68,666     71,424     73,453  
Book value per share $ 12.95   $ 12.88   $ 13.02   $ 13.37   $ 13.55  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.78   $ 9.73   $ 9.90   $ 10.38   $ 10.64  

_________________________

(1)   Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
Loan portfolio composition:          
Commercial loans:          
Multi-family mortgage $ 2,851,721   $ 2,570,297   $ 2,409,090   $ 2,076,003   $ 2,007,431  
Nonresidential mortgage   1,017,341     1,040,688     1,019,838     1,085,988     1,026,447  
Commercial business   177,530     186,361     176,807     169,551     180,429  
Construction   186,663     166,052     140,131     121,137     110,703  
Total commercial loans   4,233,255     3,963,398     3,745,866     3,452,679     3,325,010  
One- to four-family residential mortgage   1,719,514     1,666,730     1,645,816     1,527,980     1,477,267  
Consumer loans:          
Home equity loans   45,690     43,269     42,028     41,501     43,934  
Other consumer   2,648     2,869     2,866     2,755     3,040  
Total consumer loans   48,338     46,138     44,894     44,256     46,974  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   6,001,107     5,676,266     5,436,576     5,024,915     4,849,251  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (16,974 )   (19,896 )   (18,731 )   (21,714 )   (22,847 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   5,984,133     5,656,370     5,417,845     5,003,201     4,826,404  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (48,877 )   (47,613 )   (47,058 )   (43,860 )   (48,216 )
Net loans receivable $ 5,935,256   $ 5,608,757   $ 5,370,787   $ 4,959,341   $ 4,778,188  
           
Asset quality:          
Nonperforming assets:          
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $   $   $   $   $  
Nonaccrual loans   40,549     68,574     70,321     80,595     72,138  
Total nonperforming loans   40,549     68,574     70,321     80,595     72,138  
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale   8,650     8,650     21,745          
Other real estate owned   13,410     178     178     401     658  
Total nonperforming assets $ 62,609   $ 77,402   $ 92,244   $ 80,996   $ 72,796  
           
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.68 %   1.21 %   1.30 %   1.61 %   1.49 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.76 %   0.98 %   1.19 %   1.10 %   1.01 %
           
Classified loans $ 86,069   $ 92,610   $ 94,555   $ 163,621   $ 162,174  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):          
ACL to total loans   0.81 %   0.84 %   0.87 %   0.87 %   0.99 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   120.54 %   69.43 %   66.92 %   54.42 %   66.84 %
Net charge-offs $ 407   $ 115   $ 1,024   $ 436   $ 1,149  
Average net charge-off rate (annualized)   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.08 %   0.04 %   0.10 %
           
Funding composition:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 650,950   $ 683,406   $ 653,899   $ 621,954   $ 604,805  
Interest-bearing demand   2,316,485     2,382,411     2,265,597     2,154,488     2,106,693  
Savings   901,514     982,916     1,053,198     1,088,974     1,087,740  
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,354,907     1,263,124     1,116,035     1,122,228     1,184,530  
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service)   747,515     796,421     773,527     541,018     470,257  
Interest-bearing deposits   5,320,421     5,424,872     5,208,357     4,906,708     4,849,220  
Total deposits   5,971,371     6,108,278     5,862,256     5,528,662     5,454,025  
           
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,256,573     796,454     651,337     541,220     666,105  
Overnight borrowings   127,000     55,000     250,000     310,000     20,000  
Total borrowings   1,383,573     851,454     901,337     851,220     686,105  
           
Total funding $ 7,354,944   $ 6,959,732   $ 6,763,593   $ 6,379,882   $ 6,140,130  
           
Loans as a % of deposits   99.6 %   92.0 %   92.1 %   89.8 %   87.8 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   81.2 %   87.8 %   86.7 %   86.7 %   88.8 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   18.8 %   12.2 %   13.3 %   13.3 %   11.2 %
                               


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
Interest income          
Loans $ 57,996   $ 52,935   $ 48,869   $ 45,846   $ 47,575  
Taxable investment securities   13,221     10,439     8,915     8,024     7,595  
Tax-exempt investment securities   219     285     297     316     327  
Other interest-earning assets   1,005     761     472     415     415  
Total interest income   72,441     64,420     58,553     54,601     55,912  
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   18,822     10,869     3,915     3,565     3,663  
Borrowings   8,836     5,020     4,039     3,309     3,562  
Total interest expense   27,658     15,889     7,954     6,874     7,225  
Net interest income   44,783     48,531     50,599     47,727     48,687  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   1,671     670     4,222     (3,920 )   (2,420 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   43,112     47,861     46,377     51,647     51,107  
           
Non-interest income          
Fees and service charges   734     763     658     617     698  
(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities   (15,227 )       (563 )   3      
Gain on sale of loans   134     395     187     376     970  
(Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned           (9 )   14      
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,761     3,698     1,533     1,511     1,562  
Electronic banking fees and charges   397     506     366     432     421  
Other income   3,723     555     638     238     482  
Total non-interest income   (8,478 )   5,917     2,810     3,191     4,133  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   19,921     20,348     20,367     19,184     18,096  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,987     3,090     3,188     3,223     3,156  
Equipment and systems   3,867     3,662     4,516     3,822     3,723  
Advertising and marketing   731     747     703     516     448  
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,226     906     762     480     721  
Directors' compensation   339     340     340     340     649  
Other expense   3,579     2,895     3,736     3,058     2,877  
Total non-interest expense   32,650     31,988     33,612     30,623     29,670  
Income before income taxes   1,984     21,790     15,575     24,215     25,570  
Income taxes   33     5,255     4,205     6,522     6,801  
Net income $ 1,951   $ 16,535   $ 11,370   $ 17,693   $ 18,769  
           
Net income per common share (EPS)          
Basic $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ 0.17   $ 0.25   $ 0.26  
Diluted $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ 0.17   $ 0.25   $ 0.26  
           
Dividends declared          
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11  
Cash dividends declared $ 7,172   $ 7,276   $ 7,441   $ 7,720   $ 7,921  
Dividend payout ratio   367.6 %   44.0 %   65.4 %   43.6 %   42.2 %
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding          
Basic   65,030     65,737     67,240     69,790     72,011  
Diluted   65,038     65,756     67,276     69,817     72,037  
                               


Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,839,903   $ 5,553,996   $ 5,181,983   $ 4,850,236   $ 4,822,959  
Taxable investment securities   1,527,578     1,516,974     1,608,372     1,620,996     1,610,395  
Tax-exempt investment securities   37,917     48,973     51,672     55,390     57,686  
Other interest-earning assets   114,175     88,038     87,990     79,644     77,811  
Total interest-earning assets   7,519,573     7,207,981     6,930,017     6,606,266     6,568,851  
Non-interest-earning assets   550,519     570,225     564,734     601,684     611,390  
Total assets $ 8,070,092   $ 7,778,206   $ 7,494,751   $ 7,207,950   $ 7,180,241  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,359,977   $ 2,354,340   $ 2,155,946   $ 2,133,977   $ 2,027,021  
Savings   931,584     1,019,343     1,077,631     1,088,351     1,086,903  
Certificates of deposit   2,192,722     2,014,922     1,701,725     1,650,048     1,693,423  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,484,283     5,388,605     4,935,302     4,872,376     4,807,347  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   997,148     642,399     752,579     632,811     666,029  
Other borrowings       127,456     185,901     51,667     26,033  
Total borrowings   997,148     769,855     938,480     684,478     692,062  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,481,431     6,158,460     5,873,782     5,556,854     5,499,409  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits   666,846     667,624     640,200     624,152     624,200  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   56,721     56,431     56,636     49,455     50,870  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   723,567     724,055     696,836     673,607     675,070  
Total liabilities   7,204,998     6,882,515     6,570,618     6,230,461     6,174,479  
Stockholders' equity   865,094     895,691     924,133     977,489     1,005,762  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,070,092   $ 7,778,206   $ 7,494,751   $ 7,207,950   $ 7,180,241  
           
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   116.02 %   117.04 %   117.98 %   118.89 %   119.45 %
                               


Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
Average yield on interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 3.97 % 3.81 % 3.77 % 3.78 % 3.95 %
Taxable investment securities 3.46 % 2.75 % 2.22 % 1.98 % 1.89 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.32 % 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.28 % 2.26 %
Other interest-earning assets 3.52 % 3.46 % 2.15 % 2.08 % 2.13 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.85 % 3.57 % 3.38 % 3.31 % 3.40 %
           
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand 1.63 % 0.92 % 0.31 % 0.22 % 0.22 %
Savings 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.11 %
Certificates of deposit 1.50 % 0.97 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.53 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.37 % 0.81 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.30 %
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.54 % 2.68 % 1.96 % 2.08 % 2.14 %
Other borrowings % 2.26 % 0.77 % 0.17 % 0.09 %
Total borrowings 3.54 % 2.61 % 1.72 % 1.93 % 2.06 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.71 % 1.03 % 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.53 %
           
Interest rate spread (2) 2.14 % 2.54 % 2.84 % 2.82 % 2.87 %
Net interest margin (3) 2.38 % 2.69 % 2.92 % 2.89 % 2.96 %
           
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) -0.42 % 0.30 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.23 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.70 % 1.65 %
           
Efficiency ratio (4) 89.93 % 58.75 % 62.93 % 60.14 % 56.17 %
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.10 % 0.85 % 0.61 % 0.98 % 1.05 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 0.90 % 7.38 % 4.92 % 7.24 % 7.46 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 1.20 % 9.70 % 6.40 % 9.27 % 9.49 %

_________________________

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
Adjusted net income:          
Net income (GAAP) $ 1,951   $ 16,535   $ 11,370   $ 17,693   $ 18,769  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities   10,811         400     (2 )    
Net effect of sale of other assets   (2,081 )               (251 )
Severance expense from workforce realignment   538                  
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges                   132  
Adjusted net income $ 11,219   $ 16,535   $ 12,338   $ 17,691   $ 18,650  
           
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:          
Net income (GAAP) $ 1,951   $ 16,535   $ 11,370   $ 17,693   $ 18,769  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):          
Provision for income taxes   33     5,255     4,205     6,522     6,801  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   1,671     670     4,222     (3,920 )   (2,420 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 3,655   $ 22,460   $ 19,797   $ 20,295   $ 23,150  
           
Adjusted earnings per share:          
Weighted average common shares - basic   65,030     65,737     67,240     69,790     72,011  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   65,038     65,756     67,276     69,817     72,037  
           
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ 0.17   $ 0.25   $ 0.26  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ 0.17   $ 0.25   $ 0.26  
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.17   $ 0.25   $ 0.18   $ 0.25   $ 0.26  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.17   $ 0.25   $ 0.18   $ 0.25   $ 0.26  
           
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:          
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		 $ 0.06   $ 0.34   $ 0.29   $ 0.29   $ 0.32  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		 $ 0.06   $ 0.34   $ 0.29   $ 0.29   $ 0.32  
           
Adjusted return on average assets:          
Total average assets $ 8,070,092   $ 7,778,206   $ 7,494,751   $ 7,207,950   $ 7,180,241  
           
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.10 %   0.85 %   0.61 %   0.98 %   1.05 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.56 %   0.85 %   0.66 %   0.98 %   1.04 %
           
Adjusted return on average equity:          
Total average equity $ 865,094   $ 895,691   $ 924,133   $ 977,489   $ 1,005,762  
           
Return on average equity (GAAP)   0.90 %   7.38 %   4.92 %   7.24 %   7.46 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   5.19 %   7.38 %   5.34 %   7.24 %   7.42 %
                               


Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022 		March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:          
Total average equity $ 865,094   $ 895,691   $ 924,133   $ 977,489   $ 1,005,762  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (2,826 )   (2,971 )   (3,116 )   (3,282 )   (3,462 )
Total average tangible equity $ 651,373   $ 681,825   $ 710,122   $ 763,312   $ 791,405  
           
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   1.20 %   9.70 %   6.40 %   9.27 %   9.49 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   6.89 %   9.70 %   6.95 %   9.27 %   9.43 %
           
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:          
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 32,650   $ 31,988   $ 33,612   $ 30,623   $ 29,670  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Severance expense from workforce realignment   (757 )                
Early contract termination           (800 )        
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges                   (187 )
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 31,893   $ 31,988   $ 32,812   $ 30,623   $ 29,483  
           
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.62 %   1.65 %   1.79 %   1.70 %   1.65 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.58 %   1.65 %   1.75 %   1.70 %   1.64 %
           
Adjusted efficiency ratio:          
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 31,893   $ 31,988   $ 32,812   $ 30,623   $ 29,483  
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 44,783   $ 48,531   $ 50,599   $ 47,727   $ 48,687  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   (8,478 )   5,917     2,810     3,191     4,133  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities   15,227         563     (3 )    
Net effect of sale of other assets   (2,931 )               (356 )
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 48,601   $ 54,448   $ 53,972   $ 50,915   $ 52,464  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   89.93 %   58.75 %   62.93 %   60.14 %   56.17 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   65.62 %   58.75 %   60.79 %   60.15 %   56.20 %

 


