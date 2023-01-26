Submit Release
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 16, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until February 23, 2023 by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 for international calls.

About the Company
Texas Roadhouse is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 690 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations                                                               
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457


