More Than 600 Workplaces Recognized as Best Workplaces for Commuters

2023 List Breaks All-Time Record

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcing the 2023 Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) annual list of U.S.-based employers, universities and sites that meet the program's National Standard of Excellence by providing exceptional commuter benefits and collectively changing how more than two million employees and students commute to and from work each day.

2023 Best Workplaces for Commuters list: www.bestworkplaces.org

More than 600 workplaces have been named to the 2023 Best Workplaces for Commuters list, a record-breaking year for the organization. The list includes Best Workplaces, Best Universities and Best Sites for Commuters across the U.S. continuing to provide high-level commuter benefits.

"This year we are excited to announce a record-breaking list of workplaces," said Julie Bond, Program Manager for Best Workplaces for Commuters. "Employers that make this list demonstrate an exemplary commitment to their employees, offering commute programs, like telework, discounted transit passes, and bicycle-friendly amenities, that empower their employees to be successful at work while also supporting their individual needs."

This year, BWC announced the new 2023 "Commuter Benefits Guide for Employer Fringe Benefits." Commuter benefits encourage American workers to get to and from work in ways that reduce air pollution, improve public health, increase worker productivity, and reduce expenses and taxes for employers and employees. BWC also recognizes telework as a key benefit of a successful employee commuter benefits package, helping increase program adoption nationally.

To receive the designation, employers submit an application to demonstrate they promote transportation choices for employees that meet the BWC National Standard of Excellence. BWC members receive national recognition and access to an array of support services to strengthen their commuter programs, including webinars, benchmark surveys, guidebooks, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities. BWC also provides tools to help workplaces assess how commuter programs benefit their organizations, their employees, and the environment.

About Best Workplaces for Commuters

Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. More than a recognition program, BWC provides the necessary assistance to create and sustain employer-provided commuter benefit programs, and offers recognition and tailored support for employers, universities, and sites. The program is hosted by the National Institute for Congestion Relief (NICR) at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation. For more information, contact jmbond@usf.edu or visit www.bestworkplaces.org. #BWC2023

Contact Information:

Julie Bond

Program Manager

jmbond@usf.edu

813-974-9799



Related Images











Image 1: 2023 Best Workplaces for Commuters





2023 Best Workplaces for Commuters logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment