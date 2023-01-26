Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,617 in the last 365 days.

TestEquity now offers Simpson Electric products

Made in USA analog and digital electrical test equipment from Simpson Electric is now available from TestEquity

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronic test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today it will offer Simpson Electric products as an authorized distributor.

Since 1934, Simpson Electric has built a reputation for quality electrical products, with the Simpson 260 Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter becoming the go-to bench meter for generations. Today, Simpson Electric offers a selection of quality Analog Panel and Analog VOM test meters, Digital panel meters, and recently introduced a new line of Digital Multimeters and Digital Power Clamps.

“When our customers see a Simpson product, they immediately see the connection to the classic Simpson 260 meters from the benches of their teachers and mentors,” said Scott Maclin, VP of Product Management at Test Equity. “We’re proud to become a part of such a strong lineage.”

“Sustaining a reputation like ours means a commitment to the highest levels of customer service,” said Clark Nelson, VP of Sales at Simpson Electric. “TestEquity is an ideal distribution partner because they share our customer-first approach to our industry.”

Simpson products are proudly Made in the USA and include:

  • Advanced Digital Panel Meters
  • Analog Panel Meters
  • Digital Clamp Meters
  • Digital Panel Meters
  • Digital VOM Meters
  • S660 Series Counters
  • SE Encoders
  • Smart Meter
  • Sounds & Noise Instruments/Systems
  • Special Test Equipment
  • Test Equipment Accessories
  • Test Leads
  • VOM Multimeters

For more details, visit TestEquity.com

About TestEquity LLC
TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Simpson Electric
Simpson Electric Company is a Native American, minority-owned, HUB-Zoned certified company and has been a leader in the panel and test instrument industry since it was originally chartered in 1934. The famous 260 Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter put Simpson on the map and cemented a reputation for quality electrical products that perform reliably in tough, industrial conditions. Today, Simpson remains committed to quality and innovation and is dedicated to the highest level of customer service and company growth. 

Contact:
Lacey Nichols
Marketing Director
Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

TestEquity now offers Simpson Electric products

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.