Planner 5D: Interest in Using AI for Interior Design Modeling Surges by 49%

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planner 5D, a global e-design platform, reports record growth in the usage of AI-enabled features. In 2022, 156,000 projects were created with the usage of AI Plan Recognition, compared to 105,000 in 2021, totaling a 49% increase. This is the record number for the company's more than 10 years of operations.



AI Plan Recognition allows users to seamlessly convert a plan image of a space they are planning to renovate into a full-customizable 3D project. The initial plan can be in different formats: an image, file, or even a drawing on a piece of paper. The Planner 5D's in-house developed technology based on AI scans it, detects the measurements and creates a 3D model. In 2022, 38% more users tried this feature for modeling.

"AI-enabled technologies have become the daily tools I use to create interior design projects for my clients. These automatic solutions help to speed up routine tasks and leave more time for creativity," – comments Alexandra Cooper, an interior designer who uses Planner 5D.

Planner 5D also actively integrates AI into other e-design solutions. AI is used to generate room layouts and help users to scan spaces with just their phones to create 3D models. The latter feature, Scan Room, was launched at the end of 2022 for iOS LiDAR devices, and more than 17% of Planner 5D's active users have tried it.

"One of our priorities is to make the designing as easy and accessible as possible. AI can be named among the best technologies for it, taking over complicated tasks or helping in generating more ideas. Most importantly, our users are also positive toward new AI features, testing and using them in their projects. And this works as the best motivation for us to continue developing new features," – adds Matt Kryvashein, CMO at Planner 5D.

Planner 5D is an advanced and easy-to-use 2D/3D home design platform that allows anyone to create floor plans and interior designs in minutes – without any specialist skills – using powerful AI, VR, and AR technologies. Available for Web, iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows.

