The contemporary science fiction book that addresses global issues
Stephen Yoham authored a book in-line with current events and the pandemicTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story that closely resembles reality yet takes a surprising turn! What if the events described in this book actually happened? Readers will surely have some food for thought after reading Stephen Yoham’s Over The Edge.
A secret agent of the United States named H. Hunter Mahoy, discovered a shocking revelation when he was once wounded in an airplane accident. A special implant was inside his body for more than twenty years. As he wonders how that foreign object was injected into his body, the whole nation soon found out that all citizens of the United States have this implant - a locator, buried in one’s skin. Better read Over The Edge to find out about this trick that the US government has been hiding to its citizens for all these years.
Stephen Yoham has penned a number of binge-worthy books that his audience definitely loved. This newly published book, Over The Edge, will never disappoint, especially for those who have read his three other published books. The book has an interesting storyline with an exciting plot twist. Readers would surely want to keep reading more until the very last page.
Be sure to grab a copy of this book from Stephen Yoham, Over the Edge. A cliffhanger that will entertain its readers till the last drop. Available on Amazon and all other bookstores.
