An airplane crash that will lead to untold discoveries
Stephen Yoham created another masterpiece about the government's secretsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secrets can make or break a person. Whether it is with a friend or family..but can a secret make or break a nation? Join agent H. Hunter Mahoy to discover the truths behind the US government and its secret missions in the book Over The Edge by Stephen Yoham.
Sometimes, accidents happen for a reason. Agent H. Hunter Mahoy was about to fly to a different state when suddenly, the airplane crashed. A wound from this crash led to the bizarre discovery of a special implant inside his body. Soon enough, the nation knew about this implant and discovered that all citizens were implanted with this device—a discovery that shocked special agent Mahoy himself. Moreover, something is still relatively not right even after this discovery. Find out more in this book, Over The Edge.
In an extraordinary fiction book about something that could happen in a real-life setting, Stephen Yoham has surpassed himself with this story which will indeed be enjoyed by his new and old readers. It’s amazing how Stephen Yoham can create a book that can be read as a stand-alone piece and simultaneously be a part of a series. Stephen has published some books that his readers enjoyed with his writing prowess. It has also gained attention as the characters are well-played and well-described.
Catch a copy of Over The Edge by Stephen Yoham. Available on Amazon.
