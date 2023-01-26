Cinema Icon Khadija Assad Dies at 71

MOROCCO, January 26 - Actress and icon of Moroccan cinema, Khadija Assad, died Wednesday evening at the age of 71 after a long illness.

The deceased, who "combined the greatness of art with honorable morals," marked the landscape of national cinema and drama with great dedication and a sense of ethics and professional camaraderie, said the Moroccan Union of Dramatic Art Professionals.

The union highlighted the pioneering activism of late Khadija Assad for her profession, alongside her late husband Aziz Saad Allah, in the founding generation of the Moroccan Union of Dramatic Arts Professionals (National Union of Theatre Professionals) in 1993.

MAP : 26 January 2023