European Leadership University To Hold A Free Online Software Engineering Summit On 15 February 2023
Register Now for the “Path to Software Engineering: From Zero to Hero” Online SummitAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University has announced a free-of-charge Software Engineering Online Summit titled "Path To Software Engineering: From Zero To Hero" to be held on 15 February 2015 at 15:00 CET, featuring experienced software engineers, as well as tech professionals and renowned companies.
According to the spokesperson, “The event is a must for individuals seeking a career in software engineering and those who need some guidance in excelling in this industry. The panel will include multiple specialists in this field working with major companies. They will offer insights on developing a career as a software engineer and ways to succeed and climb the career ladder.”
This is a registration-only event, which will be divided into multiple sessions. Interested individuals can either register for the entire event or specific sessions. The summit will be live-streamed on Hopin, Linkedin, and YouTube, and the link will be sent to the registered attendees.
“The summit and registration are completely free as the event is being organized by European Leadership University.
However, there are limited seats available, meaning those interested should register soon on the TechMinds Summit website,” concluded the spokesperson.
Ibrahim Isaac
European Leadership University
+31 6 15566068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn