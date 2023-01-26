Offshore Support Vessel Services Market is expected grow at 7.2% CAGR and reach US$ 26.79 billion by end of 2033

the global market for offshore support vessel services is expected grow at 7.2% CAGR and reach US$ 26,799.6 million by end of 2033.

Offshore Support Vessel Services Business Overview: Understanding Supply Chain Dynamics and Financial Performance

The global Offshore Support Vessel Services Market will be valued at close to US$ 13.37 Billion. 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝟕.𝟐% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟔.𝟕 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.

Growing Seaborne Trade, growth in the ship building industry and increased offshore oil and gas exploration activities are key trends being observed in the market. Surge in global sea trade is expected to drive the market, offshore wind market has a remarkable potential to augment the market growth, vast prospects for offshore oil and gas exploration activities and others will generate continued demand for offshore support vessel services.

The Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) services market is a rapidly growing segment of the maritime industry, driven by the increasing demand for energy and the need for exploration and production of oil and gas in deeper waters.

The increasing demand for energy, coupled with the exploration and production of oil and gas in deeper waters, is driving the growth of the OSV services market. The Deepwater and ultra-Deepwater segments are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for OSVs in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China, India, and Malaysia, is also expected to drive the market growth.

This report provides an overview of the Offshore Support Vessel Services Market with a focus on its market size, trends, types of OSV services available, key players operating in the market, structures of these vessels, challenges faced by this sector and opportunities for growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌ø𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 – 𝐌æ𝐫𝐬𝐤 𝐀/𝐒

• 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

• 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜

• 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

• 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞(𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐋.𝐋.𝐂. )

• 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 (𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚) 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

• 𝐕𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐭𝐞𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐳 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬. 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

• 𝐁𝐮𝐦𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐝

• 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐝 𝐀𝐒𝐀

• 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

• 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜

• 𝐓𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜

• 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐤

• 𝐌𝟑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐏𝐭𝐞. 𝐋𝐭𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬-

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

• Platform Supply Vessel (PSV)

• Multirole field & ROV Supply Vessel (MRSV)

• Offshore Subsea Construction Vessel (OSCV)

• Anchor Handling Tig Supply Vessel (AHTS)

• Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRSV)

• Chase & Seismic Vessel

• Standby Crew Vessels

• Others

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

• Financial Services ( Chartering & Brokerage, Consulting )

• Technical Services ( Repair & Maintenance, Technical Support )

• Inspection & Survey

• Building & Design

• Crew Management ( Manpower Supply, Training & Support )

• Logistic & Cargo Management

• Anchor Handling towage & offshore positioning

• Seismic Support

• Assistance, Salvage & Pollution Remediation

• Subsea Services

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

• Offshore Oil & Gas

• Military

• Civil & Commercial

• Offshore Wind

• Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• With a growing wind energy industry, demand for support vessels to build and service wind farms is on the rise. Because of the rapid growth of wind farms, new vessels will be required to support their installation and operation on a never-before-seen scale.

• Although each type of offshore service vessel holds fairly important positions in assisting development, exploring and learning, and navigating the ocean, market participants should focus on deploying existing fleets of PSVs and AHTSs.

• In the last decade, there has been an increase in the need for aftersales services. Due to increased demand from this industry, the market for high-value-added retrofits and aftersales services has grown increasingly crucial for equipment suppliers.

• Companies are heading in the direction of a data-driven industry. Operators of OSVs are working together to enhance digitalization. The goal is to test and deploy various digital technologies in order to reduce emissions, improve safety, and lower costs.

• According to service type, technical services account for around 23% market share in 2021.

• Based on regional analysis, Europe is expected to hold the highest market value share in the global market. Faced with production halts, temporary layoffs, and liquidity concerns as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the European shipbuilding and maritime equipment manufacturing industry called for sector-specific support measures in addition to horizontal industrial policy and financial support.

“𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

