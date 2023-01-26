Global Surgical Drill Bits Market 2023: Growth 1.0 Led by Rapid Adoption of Power Tools for Orthopedic Surgeries | PMR

Surgical Drill Bits Market

Surgical Drill Bits Market is segmented by Standard Solid Drill Bits, Cannulated Drill Bits, Calibrated Drill Bits, Office Based Clinics

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surgical drill bits market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by advancements in technology and an increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Surgical drill bits are used in a variety of medical procedures, including orthopedic and neurosurgery. They are designed to cut bone and other hard tissue with precision and accuracy. There are different types of surgical drill bits available on the market, including high-speed steel, carbide, and diamond-coated. Each type has its own advantages and disadvantages, and the choice of drill bit depends on the specific surgical procedure and the surgeon's preference.

The global Surgical Drill Bits Market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.3% between 2022 and 2029. The Surgical Drill Bits Market witnessed a CAGR of 4.2% between 2014 and 2021. In 2022, the global Surgical Drill Bits Market size was US$ 269.9 million, which is projected to reach US$ 387.7 million by the year 2029.

The market for surgical drill bits is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Minimally invasive surgery, also known as laparoscopic or endoscopic surgery, involves the use of small incisions, cameras, and specialized instruments to perform the procedure. This type of surgery results in less pain, scarring, and recovery time for the patient.

Another factor driving the growth of the surgical drill bits market is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as osteoarthritis and spinal disorders, which require surgical intervention. Additionally, the aging population is also a significant factor in the growth of the market, as older individuals are more likely to suffer from chronic diseases that require surgical intervention.

The market for surgical drill bits is highly competitive, with several major players operating in the industry. Some of the key players in the market include Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, and Medtronic. These companies are constantly researching and developing new and improved surgical drill bits to meet the changing needs of the medical community.

In conclusion, the surgical drill bits market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by advancements in technology and an increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. With the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and an aging population, the market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The Surgical Drill Bits industry is moderately competitive and highly consolidated due to the presence of several large players. Key players in the market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions as the industry is in the growth phase. Companies are making strategic decisions to engage in mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their product portfolios and grow their market share.

Recent Developments

Jiomax, a Germany-based industry leader in full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgical technology and training methodologies, announced the global launch of its new generation Shrill, the Shaver Drill System, in June 2021.

Medtronic's Midas Rex high-speed drills, navigated interbody, and disc prep platform with the Mazor robotic guidance system received FDA clearance in January 2021.

Surgical Drill Bits Market Categorization

Surgical Drill Bits Market by Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Dental Surgery

General Surgery

Veterinary

Surgical Drill Bits Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

