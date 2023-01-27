Ren Richards Releases Latest Single, "Cautious"
NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based artist and songwriter Ren Richards has been perfecting her own creative blend of influences with a sound that feels fresh, dynamic, and direct. With her latest single release, “Cautious," Richards hits the mark. The track is a huge milestone for the artist and a testament to her creativity and depth of sound.
The artist’s music has a modern, larger-than-life feel and Richards’ sound is a perfect bridge between the edge of alt-country and the appeal of indie-rock and pop-folk, akin to artists such as KT Tunstall, Alison Mosshart, and Sheryl Crow, to name a few.
“Cautious” is a track that touches on the fear of letting yourself fall for someone, and knowing once you do, there’s no going back. The verses have a steady, raw edge. At the same time, the hooks go even further, with some amazing layers of melodies and additional ornaments, making the music all the more diverse and engaging.
Pre-Save/Stream “Cautious” Here
As with many of the artist’s previous releases, Richards continues to move forward along a path of self-discovery and introspective exploration. She continues to portray herself honestly as a songwriter and human being, and as a result, making music that creates a strong connection with the listener.
Richards’ latest offering, “Cautious,” is highly recommended if you are a fan of authentic songs written from the heart and music that is created with personality, passion, and lyrical honesty.
Connect with Ren Richards on social media @renrichardsmusic, and do not miss out on her songs currently available on all major digital streaming platforms. Richards’ latest single, “Cautious,” will be available to stream everywhere from January 27, 2023.
For more information or press inquiries, contact Natalie Bailey at Lady Savage Management & PR, (615) 955-1022, natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com
###
Natalie Bailey
Lady Savage Management & PR
+1 615-955-1022
email us here
Ren Richards - Cautious (Official Music Video)