AG Knudsen statement on State of the State address

In response to Governor Greg Gianforte’s State of the State address, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:

“Governor Gianforte is right: Montanans are better off now than we were two years ago, but the threat of crime and drugs continues to grow after previous administrations ignored the issue for years. I appreciate his continued support for law enforcement and the needed resources for the Montana Department of Justice’s Highway Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, prosecution bureau, and MMIP task force to hold criminals accountable and keep Montanans safe.”

