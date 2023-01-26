On the Road to Redemption With Former Con Man Steve Comisar

Actor Steve Comisar

Actor and former con man Steve Comisar tries to make amends for a life of crime.

Character is what you do when nobody is watching.” — Steve Comisar

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Comisar is a former con man and actor trying to give back for a life of crime. After getting released from prison in 2018 for fraud, Comisar is having a difficult time getting acting jobs. So he decided to try something totally different. Comisar is going to make amends for his transgressions by helping the homeless and needy children. He is cashing in his 2.6 million lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Hotel Points for Starbucks gift cards and passing them out to the homeless in the West Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up. That’s close to three hundred $25 Starbucks gift cards. Enough to put a smile on the faces of many homeless people suffering daily without anything.Comisar is also donating 2 ringside seats to WWE SmackDown on March 31, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The live show being taped for television includes the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. The lucky kids who get these valuable tickets will get to meet their favorite WWE Superstars in an exciting evening they will never forget.Comisar will also donate 2 second row tickets to The Lion King at the legendary Pantages theater in Hollywood on February 4th. The lucky kids will also get to go backstage before the show for a meet and greet with the cast members. The Lion King is the longest running and most successful Broadway production in history.Comisar says, “It’s time to give back for the bad things I have done. I don’t want anything in return except seeing the faces of the happy recipients enjoying their gifts. I plan to stay on the road to redemption for the rest of my life. I’ve always felt better giving than receiving.”Hollywood is the land of second chances where everybody roots for the underdog to succeed. In the 90’s Comisar sold a solar powered clothes dryer for $49.95 in national magazine ads. It was advertised as a scientifically proven space aged method of drying clothes using only the power of the sun. Customers received a length of clothesline.Many have argued that it was not a scam because the product did everything it was advertised to do. The authorities didn’t agree and they shut Comisar down. It also got him his very own Wikipedia page which is a permanent reminder of something embarrassing he wants to forget. Comisar’s criminal activity has caused his brother, James Comisar, and most of his family and friends to abandon their relationships with him. Besides going to prison losing his family was by far the worst part of not being a law abiding citizen.Many years later it started to bother Comisar so he tried to figure out a way to give back to society for his transgressions. Then it came to him. He saw what WWE Superstar John Cena was doing and contacted Make-A-Wish to find out how he could help. Unfortunately, Make-A-Wish didn’t return his phone calls and emails so Comisar took it upon himself to give out the gift cards, WWE tickets, and Lion King tickets.After using the prison system as a revolving door for most of his life Comisar decided to give up the scams and stick with acting full time. A good choice and a much more rewarding career than scamming people and always having to look over his shoulder. Comisar is hoping a few Hollywood A-listers will come forward and help him get some acting jobs that would put him back in the spotlight again as a working actor and law abiding citizen. Something everyone wants to see happen.Comisar is focusing his full attention on his acting career. He looks forward to filming the upcoming sequel to Tough Luck , the action packed movie he co-starred in with Norman Reedus and Armand Assante. In the meantime, Comisar is trying to find worthy recipients of the WWE and Lion King tickets in the Los Angeles area. Please send all referrals to Steve Comisar or his publicist Jennifer Gray at the contact information below.Contact Steve Comisar at: stevencomisar@gmail.com or at: https://www.stevecomisar.com Contact Jennifer Gray at: 323-493-3346 or at: celebritynewspr@gmail.comBy: Alexis Taylor, Celebrity Newswire

Steve Comisar in Tough Luck