The Way to Happiness: Because Happiness is a Driving Force in Life

Pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville shares The Way to Happiness at a conference.

Pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville shares The Way to Happiness at a conference.

Children act out the precepts of “The Way to Happiness” at The Way to Happiness Center in Clearwater, a Florida headquarters for the campaign dedicated in 2015 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

Children act out the precepts of “The Way to Happiness” at The Way to Happiness Center in Clearwater, a Florida headquarters for the campaign dedicated in 2015 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

Volunteers in Rome share the common-sense guide to better living in their city.

Volunteers in Rome share the common-sense guide to better living in their city.

What makes you happy? Check out ‘The Way to Happiness,’ the common-sense guide to better living, and find out just how happy your life can be.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happiness is a precious commodity. It is so valuable, the UN established an International Happiness Day. There is even an annual World Happiness Report ranking countries from most to least. And it is so rare and evanescent that the third week in January has been dubbed the “Hunt for Happiness Week.”

So is there a secret to achieving true happiness and helping ensure the happiness of those who are important to you?

According to “The Way to Happiness” by author L. Ron Hubbard, attaining happiness requires some active participation.

“Your own survival can be threatened by the bad actions of others around you,” wrote Mr. Hubbard.

“Your own happiness can be turned to tragedy and sorrow by the dishonesty and misconduct of others.

“I am sure you can think of instances of this actually happening. Such wrongs reduce one’s survival and impair one’s happiness.

“You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others.

“The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you.

“Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives.

“While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.”

Learn the 21 precepts or principles that can help you enhance your own happiness and that of those who are important to you.

Take the free online The Way to Happiness course on the website of The Way to Happiness Foundation. Or watch the public service announcements on each of the precepts or the award-winning The Way to Happiness book-on-film on the Scientology Network.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The Way to Happiness: Because Happiness is a Driving Force in Life

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Volunteer Ministers Reach Out in Service to the Community
The Way to Happiness: Because Happiness is a Driving Force in Life
Celebrating the Ability to Learn on World Education Day
View All Stories From This Author