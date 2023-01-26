The Way to Happiness: Because Happiness is a Driving Force in Life

Pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville shares The Way to Happiness at a conference. Children act out the precepts of “The Way to Happiness” at The Way to Happiness Center in Clearwater, a Florida headquarters for the campaign dedicated in 2015 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. Volunteers in Rome share the common-sense guide to better living in their city.

What makes you happy? Check out ‘The Way to Happiness,’ the common-sense guide to better living, and find out just how happy your life can be.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happiness is a precious commodity. It is so valuable, the UN established an International Happiness Day. There is even an annual World Happiness Report ranking countries from most to least. And it is so rare and evanescent that the third week in January has been dubbed the “Hunt for Happiness Week.”

So is there a secret to achieving true happiness and helping ensure the happiness of those who are important to you?

According to “The Way to Happiness” by author L. Ron Hubbard, attaining happiness requires some active participation.

“Your own survival can be threatened by the bad actions of others around you,” wrote Mr. Hubbard.

“Your own happiness can be turned to tragedy and sorrow by the dishonesty and misconduct of others.

“I am sure you can think of instances of this actually happening. Such wrongs reduce one’s survival and impair one’s happiness.

“You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others.

“The happiness or unhappiness of others you could name is important to you.

“Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives.

“While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.”

Learn the 21 precepts or principles that can help you enhance your own happiness and that of those who are important to you.

Take the free online The Way to Happiness course on the website of The Way to Happiness Foundation. Or watch the public service announcements on each of the precepts or the award-winning The Way to Happiness book-on-film on the Scientology Network.