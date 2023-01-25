Missouri Department of Revenue Now Accepting E-filed State Tax Returns

JEFFERSON CITY —

Following the Internal Revenue Service’s launch of the modernized e-file program on Jan. 23, the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has begun accepting electronically filed state tax returns for tax year 2022. As Missourians prepare to file their tax returns, the DOR is reminding customers of some available resources that can help ensure a smooth tax season.

File electronically and use direct deposit. Electronic filing is a fast, accurate and secure way to file your return. Individuals who e-file can have their refund deposited directly into their bank account and generally receive their refund faster than those who file using a paper return.

The DOR is also excited to announce it will launch its free online tax filing portal for individual income tax filers in the near future. This filing option will be available to single taxpayers filing a basic Missouri Individual Income Tax Return with income from wages reported on a Form W-2. In order to utilize this new online filing service, taxpayers must have been a Missouri resident, nonresident, or part-year resident with Missouri income only and must also be able to claim the following deductions or credits: federal income tax deduction, standard deduction, income tax withheld to Missouri, and estimated tax payments.

Many Missourians may also qualify for free e-filing services through the Free File Alliance, which allows eligible taxpayers to file their federal and state income tax returns using approved software. For more information, visit the IRS Free File website or the DOR’s Online Filing resource page.

Double-check your paper return. Before submitting a paper return to the DOR, make sure it is signed, all math computations are correct and all necessary documentation is included. Also, use the correct P.O. Box when mailing your return. For individuals with a balance due, send the return and check to: Missouri Department of Revenue, P.O. Box 329, Jefferson City, MO 65105-0329. For individuals who are due a refund or owe nothing, send the return to: Missouri Department of Revenue, P.O. Box 500, Jefferson City, MO 65105-0500.

Missouri tax forms for the 2022 tax year and prior years are available on the DOR’s website. All forms and corresponding instructions can be printed directly from the website. Electronic forms that print with a 2-D barcode help speed up processing.

Review tax credit guidelines and attach all required documentation. Individuals who are eligible for a tax credit must complete and attach Form MO-TC to their return. All supporting documentation or required forms, schedules, certifications, etc., must also be included with their Form MO-TC and return. Visit the DOR’s Miscellaneous Tax Credits page for additional information.

The Missouri Property Tax Credit Claim provides a credit to certain senior citizens and 100% disabled individuals for a portion of their real estate taxes or rent they have paid for the year. Individuals who rent from a facility that does not pay property taxes are not eligible for a Property Tax Credit.

You can now file your Property Tax Credit Claim online, quickly and easily, from the comfort of your home or on your mobile device.

Use the DOR’s online services and resources.

The DOR’s Tax Return Status Tracker allows customers to enroll in automatic text and email alerts that are sent each time the status of their return is updated. Customers need their Social Security number, filing status and anticipated refund or balance due to enroll and must re-enroll each year.

Get answers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by reviewing the Personal Tax FAQs or with the help of the DOR’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Email questions to income@dor.mo.gov.

Utilize Tax Assistance Services.

The due date for 2022 tax returns is April 18, 2023.

