Housing Choice Voucher Program in Six Eastern Shore Counties to Open for Applications on February 1, 2023

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (January 25, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced that the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting lists will open for Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot, and Worcester counties. Online applications will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. on February 1, 2023, until 5 p.m. on February 28, 2023.

Preliminary applications must be submitted online at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/MD1645. The application is available in multiple languages. Individuals with disabilities or others who need additional support may receive assistance completing a preliminary application by emailing dhcd.hcv@maryland.gov or calling 1-800-445-4340. Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development staff will be on site at the following locations to assist individuals needing assistance completing the application process:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Somerset County Public Library, 11767 Beechwood Street, Princess Anne, Maryland

Worcester County Public Library, 307 N Washington Street, Snow Hill, Maryland

Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dorchester County Public Library, 303 Gay Street, Cambridge, Maryland

Monday, February 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Caroline County Public Library, 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro, Maryland

All preliminary applicants will have an equal opportunity of being selected. Submission of a preliminary application does not guarantee placement on any waiting list. Waiting list placement will be based on a computerized random selection. Those selected will have their applications reviewed to determine preliminary eligibility and their preferences will be applied to the selected applicants to determine the final order of the waiting list. As housing vouchers become available, those next on the waiting lists will be contacted to complete a full eligibility application.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a federally funded, locally administered rental assistance program to assist very low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities in securing decent, safe and affordable housing in the private market. The department administers the program for several counties on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland. Other larger jurisdictions in Maryland maintain their own local programs and waiting lists.

Eligibility for a housing voucher is determined based on a family’s total annual gross income and is limited to United States citizens and specified categories of non-citizens who have eligible immigration status. In general, the family’s income may not exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area in which the family resides.

For more information, visit http://dhcd.maryland.gov/Residents/Pages/HousingChoice/. To check the status of an application, visit https://www.waitlistcheck.com.

